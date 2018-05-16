Pro Formula Big Steps Cool Mint Mouthwash 6+ 300Ml

Product Description
- Pro Formula Big Steps Mouthwash
- Pro Formula Big Steps mouthwash is specially developed with the Oral Health Foundation for children aged 6+ years, to help provide cavity and enamel protection for both big and little teeth. It helps to reduce oral bacteria and helps provide protection against cavities, plaque and gum problems. Child friendly flavour. Cool mint. Alcohol and sugar free. Helps provide cavity protection. Strengthens enamel. OHF approved DEVELOPED WITH DENTISTS.
- Not suitable for children under 6. Do not drink from the bottle. Do not dilute. Do not store below 10°C. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.'
- Pack size: 300ML
Aqua, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Aroma, Sodium Benzoate, Sucralose, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Sodium Fluoride, Citric Acid, CI 42051. Contains 0.05% w/w Sodium Fluoride (225 ppm F).
Produced in the U.K.
- To open, squeeze both finger pads and turn the cap. Pour out half a capful (10ml) and rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out. Do not swallow.
- FOR HEALTHY TEETH AND GUMS, DENTISITS RECOMMEND: • Adults supervise children under 7 years while they brush their teeth to minimise swallowing. • Children brush their teeth, with a fluoride toothpaste at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before bedtime. • Introduce an alcohol free mouthwash to your dental routine from the age of 6.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
300ml e
