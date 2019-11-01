Like Meat Soya Soya Based Schnitzel 180G

Yummy!
These were absolutely delicious. Bring them back, Tesco!
Good schnitzel-alike, but made of soya.
Quite liked this. Given that a bog standard schnitzel is a thin flattened-to-death piece of meat, breadcrumbed and fried to crispiness, the last two elements generally prevailing, the texture and mouthfeel of this actually did the job. Cook as advised and serve with a crispy chopped salad, a squeeze of lemon and - ooh, some sort of fried potato - one could almost be in a Balkans cafe at lunchtime. And what's not to like about that, from time to time. But soya production: not really helping to save the world, is it?