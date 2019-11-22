Vivera Veggie Bacon Pieces 175G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(6)Write a review
£ 3.00
£17.15/kg
Per 100g
Product Description

  • Plant-based pieces made from rehydrated soya protein. This product contains added iron and vitamin B12.
  • Change the world bite by bite
  • We believe life is better when you eat less meat. So, we want to help people make their change with our delicious plant-based meat. Join us and feed the Goodness Revolution! #MoreLifeLessMeat
  • Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% plant-based
  • High in protein
  • Source of vitamin B12 and iron
  • Pack size: 175g
Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Soya Protein* [92%], Flavourings, Salt, Maltodextrin, Smoke Flavourings, Colour [Iron Oxide], Vitamins and Minerals [Iron, Vitamin B12], *This ingredient is not only from the Netherlands, but also from other non-EU countries

Allergy Information

  • These products are produced in a factory that handles Gluten, Soya, Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Gluten, Soya, Milk [Lactose] and Egg

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C, once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality of or safety of the product. Once frozen use within 1 month.For use by date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry on medium: 4-5 mins

Preparation and Usage

  • Cook me, please!

Name and address

  • Vivera B.V.,
  • Handelsweg 9,
  • 7451 PJ Holten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • vivera.com
  • info@vivera.com

Net Contents

175g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI per 100g*
Energy 403 kJ / 96 kcal5 %
Fats0.5 g1 %
of which saturates0.1 g1 %
Carbohydrates5.9 g2 %
of which sugars0.4 g< 0.5 %
Dietary fibre4.0 g-
Protein15 g30 %
Salt2.9 g49 %
Iron2.1 mg (15%**)-
Vitamin B120.38µg (15%**)-
*= Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
**= Reference intake of vitamins and minerals--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous fake-on.

5 stars

I love this. As others have said, it is quite salty but no more so than actual smoked bacon....from what I remember! It also has a far nicer texture than the other meat free substitutes. Fry a handful in a pan until as crispy as you like it and you can make a sandwich or add it to salad, pasta, whatever you like. I hope Tesco continue to stock this. Definitely recommended.

I would give it 5 stars, but they really need to r

4 stars

I would give it 5 stars, but they really need to reduce the salt content! Personally I only use a small handful and add it to things, like burger topper or in with spaghetti. I wouldn't really eat it on its own as to get a substantial amount whacks a massive amount of salt in your system!

Too salty

1 stars

Tastes too salty, I’m not surprised 100g is 50% of one’s recommended salt intake for a day. Not very healthy at all! I wouldn’t buy this again :(

Amazing tastes just like bacon, texture is spot on

5 stars

Amazing tastes just like bacon, texture is spot on aswell. pan fried in vegetable oil for 5 minutes. Will be stocking up on these.

Fried as per instructions, couldn't eat it, way to

1 stars

Fried as per instructions, couldn't eat it, way too salty!

Out of this world, even for a hardened meat eater!

5 stars

OMG, haven't had bacon for nearly 20yrs. Not a big fan of the fake meat/Quorn substitutes and have always been happy enough with just eating veggie stuff, but saw this (and the Greek kebab stuff, which was also tastey), and had my boyfriend over who is sadly a meat eater. So thought I'd add them to his omelette, he didnt know the difference even when I pointed it out, I tried some, a bit to much like meat for me, lol (the texture was spot on) and the taste.. Smokey, hickory, really tastey.. Went to buy more from my local superstore, as have told everyone about this.. And... Yep, no longer on the shelves!! Arggghhh, boo hoo Calne Tescos..

