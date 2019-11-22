Vivera Veggie Bacon Pieces 175G

Gorgeous fake-on.
I love this. As others have said, it is quite salty but no more so than actual smoked bacon....from what I remember! It also has a far nicer texture than the other meat free substitutes. Fry a handful in a pan until as crispy as you like it and you can make a sandwich or add it to salad, pasta, whatever you like. I hope Tesco continue to stock this. Definitely recommended.
I would give it 5 stars, but they really need to r
I would give it 5 stars, but they really need to reduce the salt content! Personally I only use a small handful and add it to things, like burger topper or in with spaghetti. I wouldn't really eat it on its own as to get a substantial amount whacks a massive amount of salt in your system!
Too salty
Tastes too salty, I’m not surprised 100g is 50% of one’s recommended salt intake for a day. Not very healthy at all! I wouldn’t buy this again :(
Amazing tastes just like bacon, texture is spot on
Amazing tastes just like bacon, texture is spot on aswell. pan fried in vegetable oil for 5 minutes. Will be stocking up on these.
Fried as per instructions, couldn't eat it, way to
Fried as per instructions, couldn't eat it, way too salty!
Out of this world, even for a hardened meat eater!
OMG, haven't had bacon for nearly 20yrs. Not a big fan of the fake meat/Quorn substitutes and have always been happy enough with just eating veggie stuff, but saw this (and the Greek kebab stuff, which was also tastey), and had my boyfriend over who is sadly a meat eater. So thought I'd add them to his omelette, he didnt know the difference even when I pointed it out, I tried some, a bit to much like meat for me, lol (the texture was spot on) and the taste.. Smokey, hickory, really tastey.. Went to buy more from my local superstore, as have told everyone about this.. And... Yep, no longer on the shelves!! Arggghhh, boo hoo Calne Tescos..