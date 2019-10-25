By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling 8Pack After Dinner Mint Fancies

3(2)Write a review
Mr Kipling 8Pack After Dinner Mint Fancies
£ 2.50
£0.31/each
Per cake (28g)
  • Energy447kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars15.3g
    17%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1582kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Sponge Cakes with a Mint Topping (11%), Covered with Chocolate Fondant Icing (49%).
  • Discover the Mr Kipling Signature Collection After Dinner Mint Fancies; a light chocolate sponge topped with a smooth mint creme and enrobed with soft chocolate fondant.
  • Introducing Mr Kipling Signature Collection: a combination of mouth-watering flavours in Mr Kipling's most renowned recipes to create a range of deliciously indulgent cakes.
  • Whether it's treating yourself or sharing with friends, the Signature Collection brings a special moment to every day.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Icing Sugar, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine, Dried Egg, Milk Proteins, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Maize Starch, Peppermint Extract, Flavourings, Colour (Copper Chlorophyll)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Mint Fancies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00 am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00 am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

8 x After Dinner Mint Fancies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer cake (28g)
Energy 1582kJ447kJ
-376kcal106kcal
Fat 11.2g3.2g
of which Saturates 5.3g1.5g
Carbohydrate 65.0g18.4g
of which Sugars 54.3g15.3g
Fibre 1.5g<0.5g
Protein 3.0g0.8g
Salt 0.49g0.14g
This pack contains 8 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

What was Mr Kipling thinking?

1 stars

I like mint, chocolate and also fondant fancies so decided to give these a go, even though they are more expensive. Should have saved my money as I am tempted to throw the rest into the food caddy. Upon opening the packet, the contents immediately reminded me of toothpaste, which is not a great start, could not even taste the chocolate as I find the whole thing is overwhelmed by mint. No one wants to eat the rest of the pack, nasty mistake

Buy these!

5 stars

THESE ARE EPIC! couldn't put them down...none left now! I dont usually write reviews but had to for these

