Mr Kipling 8Pack After Dinner Mint Fancies

What was Mr Kipling thinking?
I like mint, chocolate and also fondant fancies so decided to give these a go, even though they are more expensive. Should have saved my money as I am tempted to throw the rest into the food caddy. Upon opening the packet, the contents immediately reminded me of toothpaste, which is not a great start, could not even taste the chocolate as I find the whole thing is overwhelmed by mint. No one wants to eat the rest of the pack, nasty mistake
Buy these!
THESE ARE EPIC! couldn't put them down...none left now! I dont usually write reviews but had to for these