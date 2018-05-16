By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lyle's Golden Syrup 325G

Lyle's Golden Syrup 325G
£ 1.35
£0.42/100g

Product Description

  • Golden Syrup
  • Enjoyed since 1883, the authentic, unmistakable taste of Lyle's Golden Syrup® remains a favourite today.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Sugar Refiners Tate & Lyle Sugars London

  • Out of the strong came forth sweetness
  • Easy flow Lyle's golden syrup
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 325g

Information

Ingredients

Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Best Before Date: See Cap

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Tate & Lyle Sugars.

Return to

  • Questions or Comments?
  • Please contact us via www.lylesgoldensyrup.com or write to
  • Freepost Tate & Lyle Sugars.
  • (no postage required).

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 310kcal/1319kJ
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 77.5g
of which sugars 77.5g
Protein 0.5g
Salt 0.8g

