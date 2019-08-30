By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Glenryck Pilchards In Hot Chilli Sauce 155G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Glenryck Pilchards In Hot Chilli Sauce 155G
£ 0.50
£0.32/100g
One 100 g portion contains:
  • Energy589 kJ 141 kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.5 g
    12%
  • Saturates2.9 g
    15%
  • Sugars1.0 g
    1%
  • Salt1.0 g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 589 kJ

Product Description

  • Pilchards in Hot Chilli Sauce
  • We recommend a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Glenryck Pilchards are of the highest quality. Omega-3 fatty acids contribute to the normal function of the body as well as to the dietary value of a nutritious, wholesome meal.
  • High in omega 3 fatty acids
  • Pack size: 155g
  • Omega-3 fatty acids contribute to the normal function of the body as well as to the dietary value of a nutritious, wholesome meal
  • High in omega 3 fatty acids

Information

Ingredients

Atlantic Pilchards (65%) (Fish), Water, Tomato Paste, Cayenne Pepper (Radurised), Tapioca Starch, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, empty unused contents into an airtight, non-metallic container. Refrigerate and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: See End of Can.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St Ives,
  • Cambridgeshire,

Return to

  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St Ives,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • PE27 4AA.

Net Contents

155g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g Portion contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 589 kJ8400 kJ
-141 kcal7 %2000 kcal
Fat 8.5 g12 %70 g
of which saturates 2.9 g15 %20 g
of which monounsaturates 1.9 g
of which polyunsaturates 3.6 g
Carbohydrate 1 g
of which sugars 1.0 g1 %90 g
Fibre <1.0 g
Protein 15.2 g
Salt 1.0 g17 %6 g
Total Omega 3313 g
of which DHA679 mg
EPA1913 mg
Can contains 1 1/2 portions---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Sardines In Tomato Sauce 120G

£ 0.40
£0.33/100g

Glenryck Pilchards In Tomato Sauce 155G

£ 0.50
£0.32/100g

Tesco Skinless Boneless Scottish Mackerel In Teriyaki Sauce 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Offer

Tesco Mackerel In Hot Sauce 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here