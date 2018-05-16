Pro Formula Big Steps Cool Mint Toothpaste 6+ 75Ml

Product Description
- Pro Formula Big Steps Cool Mint Toothpaste
- Pro Formula Big Steps toothpaste is specially developed with the Oral Health Foundation for children aged 6+ years, to help provide cavity and enamel protection for both big and little teeth. Mild gel with a cool mint flavour Helps provide cavity protection Age appropriate fluoride level according to dental experts
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sorbitol, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, PEG-32, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, CI 74160, Trisodium Phosphate, Limonene.
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- FOR HEALTHY TEETH AND GUMS, DENTISTS RECOMMEND: • Adults supervise children under 7 years while they brush their teeth to minimise swallowing. • Children brush their teeth, with a fluoride toothpaste at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before bedtime. • Only use a pea sized amount of toothpaste and try not to swallow it. The coloured bristles in the middle of your Pro Formula Big Steps toothbrush are a guide for the right amount of toothpaste to use. • It is best not to brush your teeth for an hour after eating. • Say hello to your dentist at least once a year. • Change your toothbrush when the bristles become worn, or at least every 3 months.
Recycling info
Return to
Net Contents
Using Product Information
