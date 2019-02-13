Tesco Rhubarb & Custard Sundae 125G

I waited three orders to find these in stock and w
I waited three orders to find these in stock and what a disappointment! If you like custard desserts then fine but if it's rhubarb you are after, forget it. No taste whatsoever.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 750kJ / 180kcal
INGREDIENTS: Milk, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Rhubarb Juice from Concentrate (7%), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Egg, Vanilla Extract, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Carotenes, Anthocyanins), Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Pack contains 1 serving
Tub. Recyclable
125g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g as sold
|One pot (125g)
|Energy
|750kJ / 180kcal
|938kJ / 225kcal
|Fat
|10.5g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|6.6g
|8.2g
|Carbohydrate
|15.9g
|19.9g
|Sugars
|12.9g
|16.1g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.1g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
