Tesco Rhubarb & Custard Sundae 125G

3(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

One pot (125g)
  • Energy938kJ 225kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.2g
    19%
  • Saturates8.2g
    41%
  • Sugars16.1g
    18%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 750kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of custard and vanilla flavour mousse, a rhubarb sauce, vanilla flavour sponge and biscuit crumble.
  • Hand finished Custard flavoured mousse with rhubarb sauce and biscuit crumb
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Rhubarb Juice from Concentrate (7%), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Egg, Vanilla Extract, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Carotenes, Anthocyanins), Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldOne pot (125g)
Energy750kJ / 180kcal938kJ / 225kcal
Fat10.5g13.2g
Saturates6.6g8.2g
Carbohydrate15.9g19.9g
Sugars12.9g16.1g
Fibre0.4g0.5g
Protein5.1g6.4g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

I waited three orders to find these in stock and w

3 stars

I waited three orders to find these in stock and what a disappointment! If you like custard desserts then fine but if it's rhubarb you are after, forget it. No taste whatsoever.

