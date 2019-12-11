By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvitie's Family Circle Biscuits 620G

3(2)Write a review
Mcvitie's Family Circle Biscuits 620G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£0.32/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Plain, Creams, Chocolate and Jam Biscuits
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • 10 biscuit varieties to enjoy with all the family
  • Nice, Choc Chip Cookie, Rich Highland Shortie, Crunchy Oat, Shortcake, Milk Chocolate Finger, Milk Chocolate Digestives, Happy Faces, Bourbon Creams, Custard Creams
  • Circumstances may cause us to vary the assortment from that illustrated.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 620g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Rolled Oats, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Dried Whey (Milk), Raspberry Jam [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberries, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring], Chocolate Chips [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened store in an airtight container. For best before see side of pack.

Name and address

  • Freepost McVitie's.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm)
  • UK 0800 456 1372
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

620g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)2044
(kcal)488
Fat 22.0g
of which Saturates 11.5g
Carbohydrate 64.8g
of which Sugars 25.8g
Fibre 2.9g
Protein 6.1g
Salt 0.76g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

There's a lot of negative feedback about these bis

5 stars

There's a lot of negative feedback about these biscuits being circulated by horrible people. Just because a biscuit is cheaper than others and I bought it to work as treat for my co workers because it was cheap, does not mean it is an inferior product. Stop discriminating, the moment we start criticising our biscuits, is the moment we've lost this country TO THOSE WHO DISCRIMINATE against biscuits. END BISCUIT DISCRIMINATION I WOULD PROUDLY LIKE TO SAY ALL HAIL FAMILY CIRCLE - THE KING OF ALL BISCUITS. Hannah W

Disappointed in McVitie's

1 stars

Disappointed. When companies are suppose to be cutting back on packaging,McVitie's 620g has pockets of empty spaces where more biscuits could go. Only 56 biscuits in this huge box of empty voids. I have seen 1000g of biscuits which are in a smaller box than this. Very disappointing and misleading to those who think they are getting a bargain.

