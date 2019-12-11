Mcvitie's Family Circle Biscuits 620G

There's a lot of negative feedback about these bis
There's a lot of negative feedback about these biscuits being circulated by horrible people. Just because a biscuit is cheaper than others and I bought it to work as treat for my co workers because it was cheap, does not mean it is an inferior product. Stop discriminating, the moment we start criticising our biscuits, is the moment we've lost this country TO THOSE WHO DISCRIMINATE against biscuits. END BISCUIT DISCRIMINATION I WOULD PROUDLY LIKE TO SAY ALL HAIL FAMILY CIRCLE - THE KING OF ALL BISCUITS. Hannah W
Disappointed in McVitie's
Disappointed. When companies are suppose to be cutting back on packaging,McVitie's 620g has pockets of empty spaces where more biscuits could go. Only 56 biscuits in this huge box of empty voids. I have seen 1000g of biscuits which are in a smaller box than this. Very disappointing and misleading to those who think they are getting a bargain.