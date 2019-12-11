Cake Decor Rainbow Cake Colours Kit 50G
Product Description
- Rainbow Cake Colours
- Cake Colouring Kit contains blue, green, red, yellow and orange food colour gel tubes.
- Fantastically bright and sunny
- Create your very own rainbow cake with our vibrant colour gels
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Blue Colour Gel contains: Glucose, Sugar, Water, Anti-Caking Agent (Potato Starch), Colour (Brilliant Blue), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Green Colour Gel contains: Glucose, Sugar, Colour (Safflower, Curcumin, Brilliant Blue), Water, Anti-Caking Agent (Potato Starch), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Red Colour Gel contains: Glucose, Sugar, Water, Colour (Allura Red), Anti-Caking Agent (Potato Starch), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Yellow Colour Gel contains: Glucose, Sugar, Water, Colour (Curcumin), Anti-Caking Agent (Potato Starch), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Orange Colour Gel contains: Glucose, Sugar, Colour (Paprika), Water, Anti-Caking Agent (Potato Starch), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Agar), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.Best Before: See base of pack
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Here's How...
- Make your cake better as usual, following your favourite recipe
- Split the mixture evenly between five bowls and add a full tube to each bowl. Make sure to mix thoroughly!
- Pour each coloured mixture into a sandwich tin and bake until golden brown
- Smooth a thin layer of buttercream between each cake layer to sandwich together
- Smooth a layer of buttercream over the top and sides of the rainbow cake. You can leave the cake smooth, or add texture or pattern with a small spatula
- Other Ideas...
- Add a full tube of colour to your favourite frosting to create stunning cupcakes!
Warnings
- Note: E129 Allura Red may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1285kJ/302kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|75.3g
|of which sugars
|62.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
Safety information
