Kohinoor Classic Basmati Rice 10Kg

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 13.00
£1.30/kg

Offer

Each 100g contains
  • Energy1513 kJ 356 kcal
    18%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1513kJ

Product Description

  • Classic Basmati Rice
  • For recipe ideas please visit www.kohinoorjoy.com
  • Kohinoor Classic Basmati Rice is specially selected for its good quality grains.
  • Kohinoor basmati has been a long established name as a trusted basmati brand perfected for over 38 years. On cooking, our Classic basmati rice results in long grains with soft texture, a hallmark of our thorough quality practices, strict sourcing & milling policy.
  • It is the jewel to adorn dining tables across the world, every day.
  • Also Try Our
  • Platinum
  • Celebrate special occasions with our Kohinoor Platinum Basmati Rice that has deliciously aromatic and flavoursome grains for those who enjoy the finest.
  • Sharing the joy
  • Ideal for everyday recipes
  • Ief True taste across cultures
  • Pack size: 10kg

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep tightly closed.

Produce of

Milled and packed in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Prepare
  • Allow 60g of uncooked basmati rice per person. For best results, rinse the rice in running water, then soak for 20 mins.
  • In a Covered Pan:
  • 1. Take a thick bottomed pan, add 2 cups of water to each cup of rice.
  • 2. Bring the water to boil adding a pinch of salt if desired. Add the rinsed soaked rice, bring to boil, reduce the heat to low, cover the pan and allow to cook for 10-12 mins until the water is completely absorbed. Refrain from opening the lid or stirring the rice.
  • 3. Remove pan from heat but keep it covered for 5 mins.
  • 4. Lightly fork through the grains before serving.
  • In an Open Pan:
  • 1. Add the rinsed soaked rice to a large pan of boiling water adding a pinch of salt if desired.
  • 2. Allow to cook on high heat for 7-8 mins.
  • 3. Drain the rice and allow to stand for 2-3 mins.
  • 4. Lightly fork through the grains before serving.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 166, Serving size: 60g

Name and address

  • Indo European Foods Ltd.,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,
  • United Kingdom,
  • IP11 2BF.

Return to

  • For enquiries email us at helpline@kohinoorfoods.co.uk or write to us at the company address.
  • Indo European Foods Ltd.,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,
  • United Kingdom,
  • IP11 2BF.
  • www.kohinoorjoy.com

Net Contents

10kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (60g)
Energy1513kJ910kJ
-356cal214cal
Fat1.2g0.7g
Of which saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrates77g46g
Of which sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein9.4g5.6g
Salt0g0g

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

good quality great taste

5 stars

good quality great taste

Very good quality rice

5 stars

Very good quality rice

Too expensive

3 stars

Not value for money TOO EXPENSIVE There are other brands with better quality and cheaper 10 KG bags

