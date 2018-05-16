Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer 330ml

Product Description
- Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer
- This is an unfiltered beer; sediment is common
- Green Dot
- 12 x 1.7 in UK Units per bottle
- 12 x 1.3 in ROI Units per bottle
- Crafted with ripe mango
- Ale brewed with mango puree, honey and natural flavour
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley and Wheat.
ABV
5.4% vol
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool place.
Produce of
Brewed in Spain
Warnings
- HANDLE WITH CARE
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- La Sagra Brew, SL,
- Avd. de la Industria,
- NAV 155A,
- Numancia de la Sagra, 45230,
- Toledo.
Distributor address
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
- DE14 1JZ.
- MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
Return to
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
- DE14 1JZ.
- Consumer helpline 03457 112244 (local rate)
- MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
- ROI Consumer helpline: +44 (0) 1283 514170 (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK).
Net Contents
12 x 330ml ℮
Safety information
HANDLE WITH CARE
