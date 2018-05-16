By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer 330ml

Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer 330ml
Product Description

  • Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer
  • At Molson Coors we believe in brewing and selling our beers the right way. We call this Our Beer Print.
  • Find out more www.ourbeerprint.com
  • This is an unfiltered beer; sediment is common
  • Green Dot
  • 12 x 1.7 in UK Units per bottle
  • 12 x 1.3 in ROI Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The ROI Department of Health low risk limits for men are up to or less than 17 units per week & for women up to or less than 11 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Visit drinkaware.ie
  • Trade marks of Coors Brewing Company used under licence.
  • Crafted with ripe mango
  • Ale brewed with mango puree, honey and natural flavour
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley and Wheat.

ABV

5.4% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool place.

Produce of

Brewed in Spain

Warnings

  • HANDLE WITH CARE

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • La Sagra Brew, SL,
  • Avd. de la Industria,
  • NAV 155A,
  • Numancia de la Sagra, 45230,
  • Toledo.

Distributor address

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
  • DE14 1JZ.
  • MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,

Return to

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
  • DE14 1JZ.
  • Consumer helpline 03457 112244 (local rate)
  • MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.
  • ROI Consumer helpline: +44 (0) 1283 514170 (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK).

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Safety information

HANDLE WITH CARE

