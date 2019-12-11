Heinz Cream Of Mushroom Pot Soup 355G
Product Description
- Cream of Mushroom Soup.
- NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
- VEGETARIAN.
- LOW FAT.
- Pack size: 355g
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mushrooms (6%), Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Modified Cornflour, Wheat Flour, Milk Proteins, Yeast Extracts, Mushroom Extract, Salt, Flavouring, Stabiliser - Polyphosphates and Sodium Phosphates, Spice Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before end - see base.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: CAUTION: Soup & pot will be hot. Once cooked do not re-heat. Microwave ovens vary, guidance only.
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in a pan.
Number of uses
Servings per pot - 1
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- Get in touch.
- Phone 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinz.co.uk
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
355g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pot
|%RI*
|Energy
|230kJ
|815kJ
|-
|55kcal
|195kcal
|10%
|Fat
|2.9g
|10.5g
|15%
|- of which saturates
|0.5g
|1.9g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|19.4g
|7%
|- of which sugars
|1.7g
|6.1g
|7%
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.6g
|5.6g
|11%
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.9g
|32%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ/2 000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
