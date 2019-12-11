Angel Delight No Added Sugar Butterscotch 47G
- Energy408kJ 97kcal5%
- Fat4.1g6%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars5.9g7%
- Salt0.41g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 457kJ/109kcal
Product Description
- Butterscotch Flavour Dessert Mix with Sweetener
- Join us on www.facebook.com/angeldelightdesserts
- Mmmm... Delightful
- Yummy tasting clouds & fluffiness all whipped up with fresh milk
- You'll find no yucky artificial flavours or colours, and no added preservatives here (yayy!)
- 100% natural flavours
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours or preservatives (yayy!)
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 47g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Gelling Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Diphosphates), Milk Proteins, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Calcium Carbonate, Sweetener (Sucralose), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya and Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once made up keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Whip up a delightful and fluffy
- Bubbly Butterscotch flavour
- Instant treat in only 5 minutes!
- 1 Pour 300ml (approx 1/2 a pint) of chilled fresh semi-skimmed or whole milk into a bowl.
- 2 Add the Angel Delight and whisk until light and creamy.
- 3 Leave to thicken for 5 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- UK - 0800 032 7111
- ROI - 1800 932814
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI:
- Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Net Contents
47g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared†
|Per Portion (89g) as prepared†
|Energy
|457kJ/109kcal
|408kJ/97kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|4.1g
|(of which Saturates)
|3.4g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|11.6g
|(of which Sugars)
|6.6g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.8g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.46g
|0.41g
|†with semi-skimmed milk
|This pack contains 4 portions
