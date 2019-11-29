By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pukka All Steak Pie

3(4)Write a review
Pukka All Steak Pie
£ 1.80
£1.80/each

Product Description

  • Tender Pieces of Steak and Rich Gravy, in a Light Puff Pastry Case.
  • Our all steak pie is the nation's favourite. Break through the crisp layers of golden baked, flaky puff pastry to enjoy a hearty mouthful of flavoursome, tender cuts of meat & deliciously rich, oozy gravy.
  • Take it easy with good honest food that's quick to prepare & heartwarmingly tasty to share.
  • Hearty, full of flavour and perfect for you and all the family, we're proud to be the nation's favourite pie maker, bringing you pie-shaped comfort & happiness on a plate. Whatever little ups and downs your day brings, a Pukka pie is your ultimate good mood food.
  • We are a family owned company and have been lovingly making pies in the heart of Leicestershire since 1963.
  • Deliciously tender
  • Golden puff pastry
  • With quality ingredients

Information

Ingredients

Beef (29%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Modified Maize Starch, Beef Flavour Powder, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Pepper, Barley Malt Extract, Butter (contains: Milk), Wheat Protein, Beef from EU approved suppliers (UK & abroad)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing. Use by date: see front of box.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging but leave pie in foil container & place on a baking tray.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.

Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted /gas oven: Heat for 50 minutes at 180°C/gas mark 6.

Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 25-30 minutes at 190°C/gas mark 6 1/2.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

Name and address

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.

Return to

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.
  • www.pukkapies.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount Per 100gAmount Per Pie
Energy 980kj/234kcal2048kj/489kcal
Fat 12.6g26.3g
of which Saturates 6.4g13.3g
Carbohydrates19.1g39.9g
of which Sugars 1.5g3.1g
Fibre 1.6g3.3g
Protein 10.5g21.9g
Salt 1.1g2.3g

Safety information

View more safety information

Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

90% Air and salt pie - yuk!

1 stars

What a waste of money. This pie looked great, lovely pastry, nice and deep. I put it in the oven for the suggested time, prepared some potatoes and vegetables and looked forward to eating it. What a disappointment! The pie was about two inches deep, but only had a dribble (about a quarter of an inch) of unbelievably salty gravy and about ten bits of meat in it; it was just full of air. Never again will I buy one of this company's products.

Nice but expensive.

4 stars

Nice pie. Plenty of gravy and a decent amount of meaty filling. Pastry was nice and not hard. Normal price too high so I will only buy them when they are competitively priced on offer.

Absolutely beautiful! Best steak pie I’ve ever tas

5 stars

Absolutely beautiful! Best steak pie I’ve ever tasted

Pukka pies are awful..BEWARE!!

1 stars

These pies are awful! We couldn’t cut through the pastry and the inside was very dry, not enough gravy. DO NOT BUY!

Usually bought next

Pukka Chicken & Mushroom Pie

£ 1.80
£1.80/each

Tesco Mashed Potato 450G

£ 1.35
£3.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Mashed Potato 425G

£ 1.00
£2.36/kg

Offer

Pukka Steak And Kidney Pie

£ 1.80
£1.80/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here