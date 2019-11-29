Pukka All Steak Pie

90% Air and salt pie - yuk!
What a waste of money. This pie looked great, lovely pastry, nice and deep. I put it in the oven for the suggested time, prepared some potatoes and vegetables and looked forward to eating it. What a disappointment! The pie was about two inches deep, but only had a dribble (about a quarter of an inch) of unbelievably salty gravy and about ten bits of meat in it; it was just full of air. Never again will I buy one of this company's products.
Nice but expensive.
Nice pie. Plenty of gravy and a decent amount of meaty filling. Pastry was nice and not hard. Normal price too high so I will only buy them when they are competitively priced on offer.
Absolutely beautiful! Best steak pie I’ve ever tasted
Pukka pies are awful..BEWARE!!
These pies are awful! We couldn’t cut through the pastry and the inside was very dry, not enough gravy. DO NOT BUY!