Tesco 12 Mozzarella Sticks 180G

- Energy177kJ 42kcal2%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1178kJ / 282kcal
Product Description
- Mozzarella full fat soft cheese coated in breadcrumbs.
- Food Worth celebrating Mozzarella cheese coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
- Food Worth celebrating Mozzarella cheese coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
- Food worth celebrating
- Mozzarella cheese coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
- Cook from frozen 10 mins
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (43%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Dried Potato, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Paprika, Dried Egg, Parsley.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
For best results always cook from frozen.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 8-10 minutes.
Allow to stand for 30 seconds before serving.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 8-10 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in ----
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mozzarella stick (15g)
|Energy
|1178kJ / 282kcal
|177kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|22.7g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|13.5g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019