Tesco 12 Mozzarella Sticks 180G

£ 1.00
£0.56/100g
One mozzarella stick
  • Energy177kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1178kJ / 282kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella full fat soft cheese coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Food worth celebrating
  • Mozzarella cheese coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
  • Cook from frozen 10 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (43%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Dried Potato, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Paprika, Dried Egg, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
For best results always cook from frozen.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 8-10 minutes.
Allow to stand for 30 seconds before serving.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 8-10 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mozzarella stick (15g)
Energy1178kJ / 282kcal177kJ / 42kcal
Fat14.9g2.2g
Saturates6.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate22.7g3.4g
Sugars1.5g0.2g
Fibre1.5g0.2g
Protein13.5g2.0g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

