Dreamies Christmas Gift Box Cat Food Treats 300G

Product Description
- Complementary pet food for adult cats and kittens over 8 weeks old.
- The perfect gift for any cat lover, Dreamies Christmas Gift Box Cat Treats includes Snacky Elf Cat Toy and 10 packs of 30g treats (Chicken 3x, Cheese 3x, Salmon 2x, Beef 2x). Simply fill Snacky Elf Toy with tasty Dreamies treats and watch your cat try everything to get their paws on them.
- So go on, give the bag a shake and watch your cat come running!
- The Dreamies for cats brand believes life with a cat should be fun-filled. We love our felines' individual personalities and their independence, so rewarding your cat with Dreamies cat treats is a great way to bring out the fun-loving side of your cat everyday.
- The irresistible, dreamiest combination of taste and texture in Dreamies crunchy cat snack, means your cats will do anything for the great taste of Dreamies treats!
- Only two calories in every treat
- Dreamies Cat Treats are deliciously crunchy on the outside, and soft on the inside
- Cats simply can't resist the great taste of Dreamies treats
- Complementary pet food for cats and kittens
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: For adult cats feed up to 20 pieces per day. For kittens feed up to 6 pieces per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly.
- Fresh drinking water should always be available.
- Dreamies™ Snacky Elf™ Toy: Christmas just got gummy
- Bat. Tap. Swipe. Pounce. Crunch. Simply fill Snacky Elf™ Toy with tasty Dreamies™ treats and watch your cat try everything to get their paws on them.
- To turn playtime into treat time, just:
- 1. Twist the toy's head anticlockwise
- 2. Pour in your Dreamies™ treats
- 3. Pop the head back on and twist it clockwise until tight
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
- WARNING: Snacky Elf™ Toy is for cats only. Not suitable for children due to small parts. Ensure your pet is supervised by an adult when playing with this item. Despite being of high quality, this toy is not indestructible. Inspect regularly and replace when worn or damaged. Please retain name and address for future reference.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.dreamiestreats.co.uk
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.mars.com
Net Contents
300g ℮
Safety information
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets. WARNING: Snacky Elf™ Toy is for cats only. Not suitable for children due to small parts. Ensure your pet is supervised by an adult when playing with this item. Despite being of high quality, this toy is not indestructible. Inspect regularly and replace when worn or damaged. Please retain name and address for future reference.
- Only two calories in every treat
- Dreamies Cat Treats are deliciously crunchy on the outside, and soft on the inside
- Cats simply can't resist the great taste of Dreamies treats
- Complementary pet food for cats and kittens
- Dreamies™ with Chicken: 3 x 30 g e
- Dreamies™ with Cheese: 3 x 30 g e
- Dreamies™ with Beef: 2 x 30 g e
- Dreamies™ with Salmon: 2 x 30 g e
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Beef), Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 31.0 Fat content: 21.0 Inorganic matter: 10.0 Crude fibres: 1.7 Energy: 416 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 6460 IU Vitamin B1: 9.9 mg Vitamin B2: 16.9 mg Vitamin B6: 4.4 mg Vitamin D3: 713 IU Vitamin E: 115 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 26.7 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 43.4 mg Potassium iodide: 2.2 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 193 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants - Nutritional additives: -
- Only two calories in every treat
- Dreamies Cat Treats are deliciously crunchy on the outside, and soft on the inside
- Cats simply can't resist the great taste of Dreamies treats
- Complementary pet food for cats and kittens
- Dreamies™ with Chicken: 3 x 30 g e
- Dreamies™ with Cheese: 3 x 30 g e
- Dreamies™ with Beef: 2 x 30 g e
- Dreamies™ with Salmon: 2 x 30 g e
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Milk and Milk Derivatives (including 4% Cheese), Minerals
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 31.0 Fat content: 21.0 Inorganic matter: 10.0 Crude fibres: 1.7 Energy: 416 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 6460 IU Vitamin B1: 9.9 mg Vitamin B2: 16.9 mg Vitamin B6: 4.4 mg Vitamin D3: 713 IU Vitamin E: 115 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 26.7 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 43.4 mg Potassium iodide: 2.2 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 193 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants and Colourants - Nutritional additives: -
- Only two calories in every treat
- Dreamies Cat Treats are deliciously crunchy on the outside, and soft on the inside
- Cats simply can't resist the great taste of Dreamies treats
- Complementary pet food for cats and kittens
- Dreamies™ with Chicken: 3 x 30 g e
- Dreamies™ with Cheese: 3 x 30 g e
- Dreamies™ with Beef: 2 x 30 g e
- Dreamies™ with Salmon: 2 x 30 g e
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken), Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 31.0 Fat content: 21.0 Inorganic matter: 10.0 Crude fibres: 1.7 Energy: 416 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 6460 IU Vitamin B1: 9.9 mg Vitamin B2: 16.9 mg Vitamin B6: 4.4 mg Vitamin D3: 713 IU Vitamin E: 115 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 26.7 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 43.4 mg Potassium iodide: 2.2 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 193 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants and Colourants - Nutritional additives: -
- Only two calories in every treat
- Dreamies Cat Treats are deliciously crunchy on the outside, and soft on the inside
- Cats simply can't resist the great taste of Dreamies treats
- Complementary pet food for cats and kittens
- Dreamies™ with Chicken: 3 x 30 g e
- Dreamies™ with Cheese: 3 x 30 g e
- Dreamies™ with Beef: 2 x 30 g e
- Dreamies™ with Salmon: 2 x 30 g e
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Salmon), Minerals
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 31.0 Fat content: 21.0 Inorganic matter: 10.0 Crude fibres: 1.7 Energy: 416 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 6460 IU Vitamin B1: 9.9 mg Vitamin B2: 16.9 mg Vitamin B6: 4.4 mg Vitamin D3: 713 IU Vitamin E: 115 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 26.7 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 43.4 mg Potassium iodide: 2.2 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 193 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants and Colourants - Nutritional additives: -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019