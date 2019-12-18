By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Roasted Winter Cured Ham 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Roasted Winter Cured Ham 200G
£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

New

One slice
  • Energy147kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 589kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat, coated with a spiced sugar glaze.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Traditionally cured and marinated in a winter spiced sugar and roasted. Creating a lean and full flavoured ham. Walkers of Leicestershire is a family owned business with nearly 200 years of experience making premium quality meat products. Generations of knowledge and crafting go into creating exceptional products made with 100% British meat and the very best ingredients.
  • FOP: Traditionally cured and marinated in a winter spiced sugar and roasted. Creating a lean and full flavoured ham. BOP: Walkers of Leicestershire is a family owned business with nearly 200 years of experience making premium quality meat products. Generations of knowledge and crafting go into creating exceptional products made with 100% British meat and the very best ingredients.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British pork
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Marinated in a winter spice and traditionally cured
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Maple Syrup, Cane Molasses, Honey, Salt, Orange, Cornflour, Coriander, Pimento, Cinnamon, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Clove.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (25g)
Energy589kJ / 140kcal147kJ / 35kcal
Fat5.0g1.3g
Saturates1.6g0.4g
Carbohydrate1.4g0.4g
Sugars1.4g0.4g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein22.0g5.5g
Salt2.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Contains alcohol..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Brussels Pate 170G

£ 1.50
£0.88/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Mulled Cranberry & Orange Ham Platter 200G

£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Tesco Finest Charred Topside Beef 100G

£ 3.00
£3.00/100g

Tesco Finest Basted Turkey Breast 125G

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 22/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£2.40/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 22/12/2019.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here