Good Hemp Creamy Seed Drink 1 Litre

4(4)Write a review
£ 2.00
New

Product Description

  • Hemp Seed Drink
  • Nothing changes if nobody changes
  • So if you're ok with climate change, read no further. If not, how about bringing some hemp seed-based goodness into your life? These little miracles are as great for the planet as they are for the people who live on it. And making a difference is as easy as sprinkling a few seeds on your breakfast or switching your milk.
  • It's one small sip for man...
  • One giant leap for mankind
  • Join the Good Gang
  • Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @goodhemp
  • Head to goodhemp.com for heaps more reasons why hemp is a miraculous, planet-saving plant.
  • This mild all-rounder is a natural source of good fats with omega-3 & 6
  • Just 3 ingredients
  • Simple, sustainable, good
  • Filled with good, free from bad
  • Naturally white
  • Never cry over split milk again!
  • It breathes in 4x more Co2 than trees
  • No added sugars
  • No added preservatives
  • No nuts, dairy and soya
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Vegan Society approved
  • Pack size: 1l
  • No added sugars

Information

Ingredients

Water, Hemp Seed Base (7%), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Once opened, keep in the fridge and use within 5 days.Best Before: See Top.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Looks like Milk, Works like Milk! Great for creamy porridge, cereal, splashing in tea and... Making the greenest smoothies of all! Because Hemp is good news for the planet, too

Name and address

  • Good Hemp,
  • Collabear Farm,
  • Devon,
  • EX31 3JZ.

Return to

  • Good Hemp,
  • Collabear Farm,
  • Devon,
  • EX31 3JZ.
  • goodhemp.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 108kJ/26kcal
Fat 2.7g
of which saturates 0.3g
of which monounsaturates 0.3g
of which polyunsaturates 2.1g
Carbohydrates 0.1g
of which sugars 0g
Fibre 0g
Protein 0.2g
Salt Trace
Omega-3 (ALA)0.5g
Omega-61.6g

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Sounds great but Tesco you are not suppling it in

5 stars

Sounds great but Tesco you are not suppling it in my Kent. As soon as sign in and book a slot. I can't search for the product!!!

Light, nutty taste + great for you / environment

5 stars

Good Hemp milk tastes fantastic and has no sugar, unlike oats. I love the light and nutty taste and the fact is great for you (Good fats, Omegas) and the environment (hemp is really sustainable) - always feel guilty about the impact other non dairy milks have on the environment.

Love it! Such a nice taste on the cereal. It's dif

5 stars

Love it! Such a nice taste on the cereal. It's different to dairy but you get used to it. Actually prefer it to dairy now.

Didn't like this at all. Like wallpaper paste! Bac

1 stars

Didn't like this at all. Like wallpaper paste! Back to oat milk.

