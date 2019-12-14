Good Hemp Creamy Seed Drink 1 Litre

Sounds great but Tesco you are not suppling it in
Sounds great but Tesco you are not suppling it in my Kent. As soon as sign in and book a slot. I can't search for the product!!!
Light, nutty taste + great for you / environment
Good Hemp milk tastes fantastic and has no sugar, unlike oats. I love the light and nutty taste and the fact is great for you (Good fats, Omegas) and the environment (hemp is really sustainable) - always feel guilty about the impact other non dairy milks have on the environment.
Love it! Such a nice taste on the cereal. It's different to dairy but you get used to it. Actually prefer it to dairy now.
Didn't like this at all. Like wallpaper paste! Back to oat milk.