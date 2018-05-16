Alpro 360 Caramel Macchiato Ice Cream 450Ml
New
Product Description
- Plant-based soya ice cream with caramel and macchiato sauce (11.3%)
- Dig into a swirling Caramel Macchiato experience with 360 kcal per hub. A perfect plant-based pleasure!
- 360 calories per tub
- 1 tub = 1494 kJ / 360 kcal - 100 g = 649 kJ / 156 kcal
- 100% plant-based
- Free from dairy and gluten
- No sweeteners
- Vegan
- Pack size: 450ml
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (5.6%)), Soluble Corn Fibre, Caramel (7.9%) (Water, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Sugar), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Coffee Extract (0.6%), Modified Starch, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Sea Salt, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C and do not refreeze once thawed.Best before: see base of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- For an optional product experience, remove from freezer 3 to 5 minutes before serving.
Additives
- Free From Sweeteners
Net Contents
450ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|1x scoop per 50 ml
|Energy
|649 kJ / 156 kcal
|166 kJ / 40 kcal
|Fat
|6.3 g
|1.6 g
|of which Saturates
|4.9 g
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|16.3 g
|4.2 g
|of which Sugars
|12.4 g
|3.2 g
|Fibre
|11.6 g
|3.0 g
|Protein
|2.1 g
|0.5 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.06 g
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
|-
|A full tub of 450 ml contains 1494 kJ / 360 kcal
|-
|-
|1x scoop = 50 ml / 26 g - 450 ml / 230 g = 9x scoop
|-
|-
