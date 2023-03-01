We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sambucol Black Elderberry Immuno Forte Gummies 30

Sambucol Black Elderberry Immuno Forte Gummies 30

4(1)
£11.45

£0.38/each

Vegan
Vegetarian

Immuno Forte Gummies with Black Elderberry, Vitamin C, Zinc & Sugar.
Immuno Forte + Vitamin C* + Zinc*A strong immune system helps to fight infections. Sambucol Immuno Forte Gummies contain Zinc and Vitamin C*, required by the body for the normal functioning of the immune system. Use Sambucol throughout the year to support your family's immune system.Black Elderberries have been used for centuries as a traditional remedy. Sambucol Black Elderberries provide a natural mode of action called AntiVirin®. The preparation method of the berries in Sambucol preserves and maximises the naturally occurring health benefits of the Black Elderberry.
Helps support the immune systemWith AntiVirin® actionGreat tastingScientifically testedNon-drowsyFree from glutenFree from artificial coloursSuitable for Vegetarians & Vegans

Ingredients

Malt Syrup, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Spray-Dried Black Elderberry Extract (Sambucus Nigra L.), Zinc Citrate, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Raspberry Flavour, Acid (Citric Acid), Glazing Agents (Coconut Oil, Palm Oil, Carnauba Wax)

Allergy Information

Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Manufactured in PRC under GMP conditions

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Daily Dose for ImmunityAdults: Chew 2 gummies dailyChildren 12+ years: Chew 1 gummy dailyWinter Use or Extra SupportAdults: Chew 2 gummies twice dailyChildren 12+ years: Chew 1 gummy twice daily

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

Lower age limit

12 Years

