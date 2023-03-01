Sambucol Black Elderberry Immuno Forte Gummies 30

Immuno Forte Gummies with Black Elderberry, Vitamin C, Zinc & Sugar.

Immuno Forte + Vitamin C* + Zinc* A strong immune system helps to fight infections. Sambucol Immuno Forte Gummies contain Zinc and Vitamin C*, required by the body for the normal functioning of the immune system. Use Sambucol throughout the year to support your family's immune system. Black Elderberries have been used for centuries as a traditional remedy. Sambucol Black Elderberries provide a natural mode of action called AntiVirin®. The preparation method of the berries in Sambucol preserves and maximises the naturally occurring health benefits of the Black Elderberry.

Helps support the immune system With AntiVirin® action Great tasting Scientifically tested Non-drowsy Free from gluten Free from artificial colours Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans

Ingredients

Malt Syrup, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Spray-Dried Black Elderberry Extract (Sambucus Nigra L.), Zinc Citrate, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Raspberry Flavour, Acid (Citric Acid), Glazing Agents (Coconut Oil, Palm Oil, Carnauba Wax)

Allergy Information

Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Manufactured in PRC under GMP conditions

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Daily Dose for Immunity Adults: Chew 2 gummies daily Children 12+ years: Chew 1 gummy daily Winter Use or Extra Support Adults: Chew 2 gummies twice daily Children 12+ years: Chew 1 gummy twice daily

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

Lower age limit

12 Years