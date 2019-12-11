Costa Coffee Colombian Roast Espresso 57G
Product Description
- 10 Capsules Containing Roasted and Ground Coffee.
- For machine compatibility and information on coffee pod recyclability see www.costa.co.uk
- Sourced from the sunny base of the Colombian foothills, these beans are packed with the spirit of the region. Full of flavour, yet balanced with a zingy freshness, each batch has been lovingly tested and tasted by our coffee master gennaro pelliccia.
- All you have to do is choose which mug to enjoy it in.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Bold & zesty with notes of citrus & honey
- Espresso for short drinks
- Strength - medium - 7
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 57g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Coffee the Costa way
- 1. Place a cup under the machine
- 2. 40ml Insert capsule and press espresso setting
Distributor address
- All About Food Ltd,
- Maple Court,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
Net Contents
10 x 5.7g ℮
