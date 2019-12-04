By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Grated Grana Padano 100G

Creamfields Grated Grana Padano 100G
£ 1.78
£17.80/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy496kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1654kJ / 398kcal

Product Description

  • Grated Grana Padano PDO cheese made with unpasteurised milk.
  • Delicately fruity with a buttery aroma, sprinkle into risottos or onto salads.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Strength - nutty & fruity - 4
  • Delicious dairy
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) Animal Rennet, Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using milk from Italy within the PDO area

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1654kJ / 398kcal496kJ / 119kcal
Fat29.0g8.7g
Saturates18.0g5.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein33.0g9.9g
Salt1.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 3 servings.--

Safety information

Safety information

