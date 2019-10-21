By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Corner Deli Co Tomato & Oregano Pizza Bites 60G

No ratings yetWrite a review
The Corner Deli Co Tomato & Oregano Pizza Bites 60G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£2.67/100g

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Offer

Product Description

  • Tomato and oregano flavoured bread bites.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Powder, Salt, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour, Oregano

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Celery, Egg, Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya

Storage

Ambient dry storage.Best Before: See back of pack

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Katsouris Brothers Limited,
  • 100 Queensbury Road,
  • Wembley,
  • Middlesex,
  • HA0 1QG.

Return to

  • Katsouris Brothers Limited,
  • 100 Queensbury Road,
  • Wembley,
  • Middlesex,
  • HA0 1QG.
  • Contact 020 8991 6080 or visit www.cypressa.co.uk

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Contains:
Energy 1970kJ / 469kcal
Fat 18g
(of which saturates 2.9g)
Carbohydrate 65g
(of which sugars 3.1g)
Fibre 4.0g
Protein 9.8g
Salt 2.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

The Deli Chilli Rice Crackers 65 G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£2.47/100g

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Offer

Counter Artisan Bread Co Garlic & Basil Sticks 100G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£1.60/100g

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Offer

Artisan Bread Co Caramelised Onion Bruschetta 70 G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£2.29/100g

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Offer

President Brie 200G

£ 1.90
£9.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here