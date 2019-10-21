The Corner Deli Co Tomato & Oregano Pizza Bites 60G
Product Description
- Tomato and oregano flavoured bread bites.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 60g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Powder, Salt, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour, Oregano
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Celery, Egg, Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya
Storage
Ambient dry storage.Best Before: See back of pack
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Name and address
- Katsouris Brothers Limited,
- 100 Queensbury Road,
- Wembley,
- Middlesex,
- HA0 1QG.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g Contains:
|Energy
|1970kJ / 469kcal
|Fat
|18g
|(of which saturates
|2.9g)
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|(of which sugars
|3.1g)
|Fibre
|4.0g
|Protein
|9.8g
|Salt
|2.4g
