Sacla Vegan Mayonnaise 180G

£ 2.00
£1.12/100g

Product Description

  • Egg-Free Mayonnaise
  • Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe ideas.
  • This egg-free, vegan mayonnaise is thick enough to dollop and smooth enough to spread - perfect for all your favourite foods.
  • Here's a mayonnaise that everyone can enjoy.
  • Egg, dairy & gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Seed Oil (56%), Water, Wine Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Salt, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Potato Protein, Concentrate (Carrot, Apple), Lemon Juice Concentrate (0.2%), Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract, Thickener: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

  • We use Nuts in our factory

Storage

Keeps in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Warnings

  • If the safety button on cap is up do not use.

Name and address

  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Return to

  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 2154 kJ/523 kcal
Fat 56g
of which Saturates 6.6g
Carbohydrate 4.8g
of which Sugars 3.0g
Fibre 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 1.2g

Safety information

If the safety button on cap is up do not use.

