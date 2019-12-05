Tesco Hunters Chicken Kiev 260G

Not good.
a big thumbs down from our family. Just not very nice.
Bland taste
There was not much flavour in the filling. Very bland
OK but tastes nothing like the Tesco Hunters Chicken.
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (53%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Smoked Bacon with Added Water (1%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Pea Fibre, Treacle, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Tomato Paste, Salt, Yeast, Onion, Brown Sugar, Maize Starch, Paprika, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Chicory Fibre, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sucrose, White Pepper, Ginger Purée, Smoked Paprika.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. The bacon in the Kiev filling may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking. When cooked according to instructions the product is perfectly safe to eat.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 32-34 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-22 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Made using chicken from the EU, Made using pork from the U.K.
Pack contains 2 servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
260g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chicken kiev (122g)**
|Energy
|976kJ / 234kcal
|1191kJ / 285kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|15.5g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|15.1g
|18.5g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Protein
|13.8g
|16.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 260g typically weighs 244g.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
