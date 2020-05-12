Itsu Spicy Vegetable 6 Bao Buns 270G
Product Description
- Soft steamed buns filled with mixed vegetables and tofu
- Bāo [meaning treasure in Mandarin] are cloud-like fluffy buns with a delicious filling. They have been enjoyed across Asia for thousands of years, sold everywhere from corner shops to Michelin starred restaurants, from Tokyo to Taipei.
- Perfectly steamed, lovingly made & ready for you to eat in under a minute.
- You will notice that our spicy veg bao 'buns have a little green dot on top, so when serving with our other flavours you can clearly see which ones are vegan.
- It's inspired…
- By our award-winning restaurants.
- We have been serving healthy, Asian-inspired, fresh dishes in our 70 award-winning restaurants since 1997.
- itsu [meaning ‘whenever' in Japanese] is there for you, in or out, early or late, home or away.
- Outer box & inner tray widely recyclable.
- Film & microwavable pouch not currently recyclable.
- Eat beautiful
- Steamed buns with a delicious filling
- Ready in 60 secs
- Source of protein
- No MSG
- Low in saturated fat
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable (13%) (Carrot, Wood Ear Mushroom, Chinese Leaf Cabbage, Red Pepper, Water Chestnut, Spring Onion, Shiitake Mushroom), Tofu (Soya Bean, Firming Agent*: Magnesium Chloride), Soybean Paste (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Salt), Sugar, Corn Starch, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Salt), Soya Protein, Soya Bean Oil, Pea Starch Noodles, Sesame Oil, Yeast, Onion Powder, Modified Starch, Raising Agents**: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Ginger, Szechuan Pepper, Paprika, Colour***: Chlorophyll, *All Tofu contains Firming Agents to give it the perfect texture, **Commonly found in Baking Powder, they help the Bao Buns to rise, making them light & fluffy, *** A Green Food Colouring used to create the little dot on our Bao Buns, to show everyone they're Vegan
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.
Always be careful of hot steam when removing bao buns.
Steam
Instructions: [Steamer]
Line steamer with greaseproof paper & pre-heat.
Place bao buns in the steamer & cover with lid.
Steam for 10-12 minutes.
Remove steamer from heat & carefully remove the bao buns.
[Colander]
Line colander with greaseproof paper.
Place the colander above a pan of softly boiling water.
Place bao buns in & cover with lid. Steam for 12-14 minutes.
Remove colander from heat & carefully remove the bao buns.
Serve & enjoy!
Produce of
Made in China
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 servings
Additives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Made for:
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
- 52-54 High Holborn,
- London,
- WC1V 6RL,
Return to
- itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g (unprepared)
|as sold per (2 buns)
|Energy (kJ)
|821
|739
|Energy (kcal)
|194
|175
|Fat (g)
|3.1
|2.8
|of which saturates (g)
|0.5
|0.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|33
|30
|of which sugars (g)
|7.3
|6.6
|Fibre (g)
|2.4
|2.2
|Protein (g)
|7.3
|6.6
|Salt (g)
|1.33
|1.20
