Warner's Raspberry Gin 70Cl

Warner's Raspberry Gin 70Cl
£ 28.00
£40.00/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Raspberry Gin
  • Follow our story @WarnersGin #FarmGrownGin People's trust for endangered species
  • Working together to improve our hedgerows, home to some of the UK's most loved wildlife
  • Made in partnership with PTES, one third of this bottle is fresh raspberries, blackberries and our hand-picked hedgerow elderflowers.
  • We are gin farmers. Our gins are crafted with nature on Falls Farm, Northamptonshire, with water from our spring. We grow many of our own botanicals and harvest fresh honey from our beehives.
  • Natural product, may contain sediment.
  • Farm born British gins
  • Jammy, fruity & vibrant
  • 1/3 of this bottle is fresh raspberries & blackberries
  • Handmade in small batches on Falls Farm
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Jammy, fruity & vibrant

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve with Mediterranean tonic water. Garnish with blackberries and fresh mint.

Name and address

  • Falls Farm,
  • Harrington,
  • NN6 9NU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Falls Farm,
  • Harrington,
  • NN6 9NU,
  • UK.
  • warnersdistillery.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Love this Gin

5 stars

Love this gin, such a treat and love how you can taste the real raspberry. I've also just realised that I am helping the hedgerows while I drink - well done Warner's!

