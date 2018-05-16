Tesco Free From Turkey & Stuffing Tortilla Chips 150G

- Energy517kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat5.6g8%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2070kJ / 494kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free maize snacks with a turkey and stuffing flavour seasoning.
- GLUTEN, WHEAT FREE Maize snacks with a turkey and stuffing seasoning
- A fun and festive snack, perfect for dipping and sharing
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Dried Onion, Sage, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Dried Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Lemon Juice, Thyme, Black Pepper.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6th of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|2070kJ / 494kcal
|517kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|65.2g
|16.3g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
