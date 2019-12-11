By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Apple Pie Sponge Cake Mix 350G

Mr Kipling Apple Pie Sponge Cake Mix 350G
£ 2.50
£7.15/kg

Offer

Per slice (37g) as prepared
  • Energy579kJ 138kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars10.4g
    12%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1565kJ

Product Description

  • Apple Pie Flavour Sponge Mix with Dried Apple Pieces
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Nation's favourite cake brand*
  • *Mr Kipling is the biggest selling cake brand. Source: IRI Grocery Outlets Market
  • Data for Great Britain, Ambient Packaged Cake, 52 weeks up to and including w/e 29.12.2018.
  • It's the little things that mean the most, like a little help from Mr. Kipling to bake exceedingly good cakes at home.
  • Have you tried Mr Kipling's exceedingly good Cherry Bakewell Sponge Cake Mix?
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Dried Apple Pieces (6%) (Apple, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Diphosphates), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeFor Best Before End: See Top of pack

Number of uses

This pack makes a cake with 16 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee:
  • We want you to enjoy this product at it's very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as preparedPer slice (37g) as prepared
Energy 1565kJ579kJ
-373kcal138kcal
Fat 15.1g5.6g
of which Saturates 2.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate 52.7g19.5g
of which Sugars 28.2g10.4g
Fibre 1.2g<0.5g
Protein 5.9g2.2g
Salt 0.65g0.24g
This pack makes a cake with 16 portions--

