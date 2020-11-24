Tesco Pork, Apple & Cranberry Stuffing 400G

- Energy743kJ 178kcal9%
- Fat10.0g14%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars5.9g7%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 743kJ
Product Description
- British pork stuffing with sweetened dried cranberries, dried apples and Bramley apples.
- BRITISH PORK Paired with apples and dried cranberries for sweetness
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Concentrated Apple Juice, Dried Apple (Sulphites), Bramley Apple, Sweetened Dried Cranberries, Water, Cane Sugar, Parsley, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Durum Wheat Semolina, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Sage, Dextrose, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Coriander, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Cinnamon, Clove.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Chilled: 35mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/5 of a pack (69g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|743kJ
|1077kJ
|178kcal
|258kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|14.5g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.8g
|17.1g
|Sugars
|5.9g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.7g
|Protein
|9.5g
|13.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 345g.
