Tesco Pork, Apple & Cranberry Stuffing 400G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 03/01/2021.

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

1/5 of a pack
  • Energy743kJ 178kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 743kJ

Product Description

  • British pork stuffing with sweetened dried cranberries, dried apples and Bramley apples.
  • BRITISH PORK Paired with apples and dried cranberries for sweetness
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Concentrated Apple Juice, Dried Apple (Sulphites), Bramley Apple, Sweetened Dried Cranberries, Water, Cane Sugar, Parsley, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Durum Wheat Semolina, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Sage, Dextrose, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Coriander, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Cinnamon, Clove.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Chilled: 35mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/5 of a pack (69g**)Per 100g
Energy743kJ1077kJ178kcal258kcal
Fat10.0g14.5g
Saturates3.4g5.0g
Carbohydrate11.8g17.1g
Sugars5.9g8.5g
Fibre1.2g1.7g
Protein9.5g13.8g
Salt0.8g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 345g.--

