Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne & Truffles
- Salt<0.01g0%
Product Description
- Tesco Finest* Premier Cru Champagne 37.5cl, Tesco Finest* Marc De Champagne Truffles 140g, 2 Fluted Champagne Glasses.
- Premier Cru Champagne
- Bottle contains 3 glasses.
- Marc de Champagne Truffles
- Pack contains 10 servings
- Produced in Ireland
- Premier Cru Champagne - Suitable for vegans
- Marc de Champagne Truffles - Suitable for vegetarians
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites. May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Alcohol Units
4.7
ABV
12.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Champagne
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Wash glasses thoroughly before use. Glasses are suitable for use in a dishwasher. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- 2 Fluted Champagne Glasses
- Wash glasses thoroughly before use. Glasses are suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Number of uses
- Premier Cru Champagne
- Open with care.
- Packed in the U.K. for;
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
37.5cl e Champagne, 140g e Truffles, 2 Fluted Glasses
Premier Cru Champagne Open with care.
- Energy358kJ 86kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 287kJ / 69kcal
- Premier Cru Champagne - Suitable for vegans
Typical Values 100ml contains A serving contains Energy 287kJ / 69kcal 358kJ / 86kcal * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- per chocolate
- Energy295kJ 71kcal4%
- Fat4.0g6%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars6.7g7%
- Salt0.1g<1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2106kJ / 504kcal
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (75%), Icing Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Evaporated Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Marc De Champagne (2.5%), Brandy, Preservative (Sorbic Acid).
Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa solids 33% minimum, Milk solids 20% minimum.
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 2106kJ / 504kcal 295kJ / 71kcal Fat 28.6g 4.0g Saturates 17.5g 2.5g Carbohydrate 55.5g 7.8g Sugars 47.9g 6.7g Fibre 1.3g 0.2g Protein 5.5g 0.8g Salt 0.1g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019