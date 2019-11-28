By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne & Truffles

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne & Truffles
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

Product Description

  • Tesco Finest* Premier Cru Champagne 37.5cl, Tesco Finest* Marc De Champagne Truffles 140g, 2 Fluted Champagne Glasses.
  • Tesco Finest* Premier Cru Champagne 37.5cl, Tesco Finest* Marc De Champagne Truffles 140g, 2 Fluted Champagne Glasses.
  • Tesco Finest* Premier Cru Champagne 37.5cl, Tesco Finest* Marc De Champagne Truffles 140g, 2 Fluted Champagne Glasses.
  • Premier Cru Champagne
  • Bottle contains 3 glasses.
  • Marc de Champagne Truffles
  • Pack contains 10 servings
  • Produced in Ireland
  • Premier Cru Champagne - Suitable for vegans
  • Marc de Champagne Truffles - Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Units

4.7

ABV

12.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Champagne

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Wash glasses thoroughly before use. Glasses are suitable for use in a dishwasher. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • 2 Fluted Champagne Glasses
  • Wash glasses thoroughly before use. Glasses are suitable for use in a dishwasher.

Number of uses

- Servings

Warnings

  • Premier Cru Champagne
  • Open with care.

Name and address

  • Packed in the U.K. for;
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

37.5cl e Champagne, 140g e Truffles, 2 Fluted Glasses

Safety information

View more safety information

Premier Cru Champagne Open with care.

    • Energy358kJ 86kcal
      4%
    • Fat0g
      0%
    • Sugars0g
      0%
    • Salt<0.01g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 287kJ / 69kcal

    • Premier Cru Champagne - Suitable for vegans
    • Marc de Champagne Truffles - Suitable for vegetarians
    • Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne 37.5cl e
    • Tesco Finest Marc de Champagne Truffles 140g e
    • 2 Fluted Champagne Glasses

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • Contains sulphites. May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Wash glasses thoroughly before use. Glasses are suitable for use in a dishwasher. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

    Number of uses

    - Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
    Energy287kJ / 69kcal358kJ / 86kcal
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Salt<0.01g
      0%
    • Premier Cru Champagne - Suitable for vegans
    • Marc de Champagne Truffles - Suitable for vegetarians
    • Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne 37.5cl e
    • Tesco Finest Marc de Champagne Truffles 140g e
    • 2 Fluted Champagne Glasses

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • Contains sulphites. May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Wash glasses thoroughly before use. Glasses are suitable for use in a dishwasher. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

    Number of uses

    - Servings

  • per chocolate
    • Energy295kJ 71kcal
      4%
    • Fat4.0g
      6%
    • Saturates2.5g
      13%
    • Sugars6.7g
      7%
    • Salt0.1g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2106kJ / 504kcal

    • Premier Cru Champagne - Suitable for vegans
    • Marc de Champagne Truffles - Suitable for vegetarians
    • Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne 37.5cl e
    • Tesco Finest Marc de Champagne Truffles 140g e
    • 2 Fluted Champagne Glasses

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (75%), Icing Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Evaporated Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Marc De Champagne (2.5%), Brandy, Preservative (Sorbic Acid).

    Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

    Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa solids 33% minimum, Milk solids 20% minimum.

    Allergy Information

    • Contains sulphites. May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Wash glasses thoroughly before use. Glasses are suitable for use in a dishwasher. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

    Number of uses

    - Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy2106kJ / 504kcal295kJ / 71kcal
    Fat28.6g4.0g
    Saturates17.5g2.5g
    Carbohydrate55.5g7.8g
    Sugars47.9g6.7g
    Fibre1.3g0.2g
    Protein5.5g0.8g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Prosecco & Flute Gift Set

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Villa Maria With Wine Cooler 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Offer

Red Wine And Stemless Glasses Gift Set

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Prosecco & Thorntons Truffle Giftset

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here