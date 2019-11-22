By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 20 British Pork Chipolatas 625G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest 20 British Pork Chipolatas 625G
£ 4.00
£6.40/kg
4 chipolatas
  • Energy1227kJ 296kcal
    15%
  • Fat24.2g
    35%
  • Saturates8.8g
    44%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1394kJ / 336kcal

Product Description

  • Lightly seasoned pork chipolata sausages filled into natural sheep casings.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Selected cuts of British pork simply seasoned with black pepper. Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with nearly 200 years heritage in the making of premium quality sausage products. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • British variant FOP: Selected cuts of British pork simply seasoned with black pepper. ODB variant FOP: Selected cuts of outdoor bred British pork simply seasoned with black pepper. BOP: Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with nearly 200 years heritage in the making of premium quality sausage products. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family-owned business with nearly 200 years heritage in the making of premium quality sausage products. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 625g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Potato Starch, Salt, Dried Herbs, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg.

Filled into natural sheep casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results grill. Remove all packaging.
For best results do not prick sausage skins.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Grill
Instructions: Medium 12-16 mins.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 12-16 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using British pork

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

625g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4 chipolatas (88g**)
Energy1394kJ / 336kcal1227kJ / 296kcal
Fat27.5g24.2g
Saturates10.0g8.8g
Carbohydrate2.6g2.3g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre1.0g0.9g
Protein19.1g16.8g
Salt1.4g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 625g typically weighs 440g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great all-rounder

5 stars

These sausages cook really well and are delicious. I shall definitely be buying them again!

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Streaky Bacon 14 Rashers 300G

£ 1.95
£6.50/kg

Tesco Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 14 Rashers 300G

£ 1.95
£6.50/kg

Tesco Finest Smoked Dry Cure Streaky Bacon 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Unsmoked Dry Cure Streaky Bacon 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here