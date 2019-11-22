Tesco Finest 20 British Pork Chipolatas 625G

Great all-rounder
These sausages cook really well and are delicious. I shall definitely be buying them again!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1394kJ / 336kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Potato Starch, Salt, Dried Herbs, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg.
Filled into natural sheep casings.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results grill. Remove all packaging.
For best results do not prick sausage skins.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Grill
Instructions: Medium 12-16 mins.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 12-16 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Produced in the U.K. using British pork
Pack contains 5 servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores
625g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|4 chipolatas (88g**)
|Energy
|1394kJ / 336kcal
|1227kJ / 296kcal
|Fat
|27.5g
|24.2g
|Saturates
|10.0g
|8.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.6g
|2.3g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|19.1g
|16.8g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 625g typically weighs 440g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
