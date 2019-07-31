By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Liver Sausage 8 Slices 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Liver Sausage 8 Slices 100G
£ 0.70
£0.70/100g
One Slice
  • Energy119kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 993kJ / 238kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped pork liver sausage slices with added water.
  • Delicately seasoned pork liver with a herb and spice blend.
  • Cooked sausage made from pork liver.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (25%), Pork Rind, Pork Liver (22%), Water, Potato Starch, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pea Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, Onion, Milk Sugar, Lemon Peel, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using pork from the EU

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (12g)
Energy993kJ / 238kcal119kJ / 29kcal
Fat13.8g1.7g
Saturates4.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate13.0g1.6g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre2.7g0.3g
Protein14.1g1.7g
Salt1.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Eastman's Pork & Egg Roll 5 Slices 125G

£ 0.90
£0.72/100g

Eastman's Corned Beef 150G

£ 1.20
£0.80/100g

Tesco British Corned Beef 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Tesco German Salami Slices 125G

£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here