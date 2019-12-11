Cadbury Peanut Protein Brunch Bar 160G
- Energy632 kJ 151 kcal8%
- Fat7.8 g11%
- Saturates2.9 g15%
- Sugars7.8 g9%
- Salt0.14 g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1974 kJ
Product Description
- A Source of Protein Bar with Peanuts Half Covered with Milk Chocolate (19 %)
- BeTreatwise.net
- Oat flakes, bran flakes, peanuts, crispies, a drizzle of honey & dipped in milk chocolate - a source of protein
- Protein is a tasty combination of oats, peanuts and cereal, dipped in delicious Cadbury milk chocolate...
- ...each bar is a source of protein, with the unique Cadbury taste.
- Did you know that protein...
- Contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
- Helps to maintain healthy bones
- No colours/preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Dry Roasted Peanuts 20 %, Oat Flakes 11 %, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Protein Crisps 7, 5 % (Whey products (from Milk), Tapioca Starch), Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Flour, Cacao Butter, Honey 2 %, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Bran, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Molasses, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
5 portions per pack
Name and address
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Careline Tel.: 0800 783 7106
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
5 x 32g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar (32 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1974 kJ
|632 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|473 kcal
|151 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|24 g
|7.8 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|9.2 g
|2.9 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|50 g
|16 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|24 g
|7.8 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|4.3 g
|1.4 g
|-
|Protein
|15 g
|4.7 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.44 g
|0.14 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
