Cake Angel Disney Princess Cupcakes Kit 176G
New
Product Description
- Princess Cupcake Kit
- Let's Have More Fun!
- While you wait to try your cakes, have a go at the activities below.
- Make A Bookmark
- Colour in the bookmark on the top of the pack. Ask an adult to help you cut it out.
- Junk Modelling
- Use the box to have a go at making a treasure chest of your own just like Ariel's!
- Visit us at www.disney.com/princess
- 30% lower in sugar*
- *On average 30% less sugar when compared to other cake kits for children
- Makes 10 bakes in just 12 minutes
- No artificial colours or flavours
- No hydrogenated fats
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 176g
Information
Ingredients
Plain Sponge Mix: Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Inulin, Fructose, Wheat Fibre, Raising Agents (E501, E450, E575), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (E472b, E477), Dried Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Icing Mix: Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Anti-Caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Edible Sugar Decorations: Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Concentrates (Spinach, Safflower, Beetroot), Colour (Anthocyanin), Edible Wafer Decorations: Potato Starch, Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Soya and Sunflower Lecithins), Colours (Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeFor best before end: See base of pack
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Let's Make Some Cupcakes!
- You will need...
- 1 egg
- 60ml (4 tbsp) water
- 10ml (2 tsp) vegetable oil
- 30g (6 tsp) very soft butter for the icing
- Get Baking!
- 1. Preheat the oven to Fan 160°C, Electric 180°C or Gas Mark 4.
- 2. Put the cupcake cases in a cupcake tray.
- 3. Empty the sponge mix into a mixing bowl and add the egg, water and oil.
- Using a whisk, mix to make a runny batter.
- 4. Using a teaspoon divide the cake mixture evenly between the 10 cases. Scrape the mixing bowl to ensure you get all the mix in!
- 5. Bake the cakes for 10-12 mins until firm to the touch, and allow the cakes to cool on a wire rack.
- Have Fun Decorating!
- 6. To make the buttercream, put the icing sugar in a small bowl and add 30g (6 tsp) of very soft butter.
- With a fork, slowly mix in the icing sugar to make a smooth buttercream icing.
- 7. Spread or pipe a little of the buttercream on each cake and decorate with brightly coloured sprinkles and Princes wafers! Then enjoy!
- Best eaten freshly baked.
- A healthy tip!
- If you prefer a healthier treat, you can use half of the icing sugar (30g) and half of the butter (15g) to make less buttercream topping
Number of uses
Makes 10 Cupcakes
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Fiddes Payne,
- Unit 3a,
- Thorpe Park,
- Thorpe Way,
- Banbury,
- OX16 4SP,
Return to
- Fiddes Payne,
- Unit 3a,
- Thorpe Park,
- Thorpe Way,
- Banbury,
- OX16 4SP,
- UK.
- info@fiddespayne.co.uk
- www.cake-angels.co.uk
Net Contents
176g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as made Per 100g
|as made Per cake (24g)
|Energy
|1624kJ
|390kJ
|-
|387kcal
|93kcal
|Fat
|16g
|3.9g
|of which saturates
|5.9g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|14g
|of which sugars
|29g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|6.4g
|1.5g
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.06g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019