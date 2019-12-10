Tesco Caramel Biscuit Gateau Bar 400G

A disappointing bland dessert, poor flavour and te
A disappointing bland dessert, poor flavour and texture.
Tasteless drivel
Like the others have said, tasteless drivel. Only bought it because the store freezers were broken and there ws no cheesecakes.
Disappointing.
What a let down, the more I ate, the more I was expecting the flavour to come through but nope, it didn't get any better. Really disappointed with this, it looked really nice on the box but the flavours aren't there at all. The title and description is misleading... as far as I could tell there was sponge with cream and soggy crumbs on the top.
IT ISN'T NEW, SO HOPE IT'S BACK!
Tesco sold this product a few years ago, so it isn't new. Have one in freezer, hope it isn't a disappointment as the other reviewer said, was always enjoyed in this family. It is different from other gateau's, but makes a change from the typical chocolate and strawberry deserts. If all ingredients are the same then sure we will buy again.
Absolutely tasteless. A disappointment. The birds
Absolutely tasteless. A disappointment. The birds were pleased though.