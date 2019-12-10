By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Caramel Biscuit Gateau Bar 400G

1.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Caramel Biscuit Gateau Bar 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

New

1/5 of a gateau bar
  • Energy1028kJ 246kcal
    12%
  • Fat13.3g
    19%
  • Saturates7.8g
    39%
  • Sugars15.2g
    17%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1285kJ / 307kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge layered with caramel biscuit flavoured cream mousse, caramel biscuit sauce and milk chocolate coated crisped rice, topped with a vanilla cream mousse decoration and biscuit crumbs.
  • Caramel Biscuit Flavour Our frozen Speculoos Gateau Bar defrosts in 2 hours and is perfect for the whole family, serving 6 people. Layers of soft sponge sandwiched together with a smooth caramel cream mousse and a mouth watering caramel biscuit sauce with hidden crunchy chocolate coated crisped rice pieces. All topped with a smooth vanilla cream mousse and a sprinkle of biscuit crumb.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (38%), Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Water, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Milk Chocolate Coated Crisped Rice [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Malted Wheat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Salt, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum)], Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Brown Sugar, Palm Fat, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Gelatine, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Concentrated Butter (Milk), Flavouring, Dried Whole Milk, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Sulphate, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonates), Wheat Starch, Salt, Coconut Fat, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cinnamon Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Remove all packaging and place on a serving plate or tray. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature or alternatively 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a gateau bar (80g)
Energy1285kJ / 307kcal1028kJ / 246kcal
Fat16.7g13.3g
Saturates9.7g7.8g
Carbohydrate33.3g26.6g
Sugars19.0g15.2g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein5.7g4.6g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

A disappointing bland dessert, poor flavour and te

2 stars

A disappointing bland dessert, poor flavour and texture.

Tasteless drivel

1 stars

Like the others have said, tasteless drivel. Only bought it because the store freezers were broken and there ws no cheesecakes.

Disappointing.

1 stars

What a let down, the more I ate, the more I was expecting the flavour to come through but nope, it didn't get any better. Really disappointed with this, it looked really nice on the box but the flavours aren't there at all. The title and description is misleading... as far as I could tell there was sponge with cream and soggy crumbs on the top.

IT ISN'T NEW, SO HOPE IT'S BACK!

3 stars

Tesco sold this product a few years ago, so it isn't new. Have one in freezer, hope it isn't a disappointment as the other reviewer said, was always enjoyed in this family. It is different from other gateau's, but makes a change from the typical chocolate and strawberry deserts. If all ingredients are the same then sure we will buy again.

Absolutely tasteless. A disappointment. The birds

1 stars

Absolutely tasteless. A disappointment. The birds were pleased though.

