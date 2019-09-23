By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Pro Age Body Wash 450Ml

4.5(30)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Pro Age Body Wash 450Ml
£ 3.00
£0.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Dove Pro Age Body Wash 450ml
  • Enjoy softer, smoother skin after just one shower with Dove Pro Age Body Wash. Our moisturising and microbiome gentle formula provides instant softness and lasting care for your skin. Dove Pro Age Body Wash ensures your microbiome (your skin’s living protective layer) is given the nutrients it needs to protect itself and minimise skin dryness. This moisturising body wash is made with mild cleansers to help your skin maintain its natural balance and deliver skin nourishment simultaneously. Enjoy the rich lather and sensuous fragrance to help give your skin back it’s softness while indulging and pampering your body and mind. The mild, gentle formula is kind to your skin, making Dove Pro Age Body Wash great for all skin types. For best results, simply squeeze onto a shower puff or your hands and massage all over your body before rinsing thoroughly. Use this body wash as part of your daily shower routine for softer, smoother skin. All Dove skin care products are cruelty-free accredited by PETA.
  • Dove Pro Age Body Wash delivers rich nourishment to mature skin
  • Made with our unique ¼ moisturising cream, this nourishing body wash helps to minimise skin dryness
  • Our moisturising body wash delivers skin natural nutrients to make your skin feel cared for
  • Discover Dove’s gentlest ever sulfate SLES free body wash
  • The moisturising properties of Dove Pro Age Body Wash nourish deep into the surface layers of your skin
  • Our gentle formula protects your microbiome (your skins protective layer) and provides lasting care for your skin
  • Pack size: 450ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Carbomer, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, DMDM Hydantoin, Stearic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Stearate, Butylene Glycol, Capric Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Citric Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • N/A

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

450 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

N/A

30 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Smells fabulous

5 stars

I really like this I'm really fussy with bath products but this lathers up great smells fabulous will definitely be adding this to my shopping list in future didn't leave my skin dry after a shower like alot do [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's ok

3 stars

I can't rave about this product. Did it wash my body? Yes. That's about it. It doesn't smell very nice and it had no moisturising properties at all. My skin felt drier after using it. Did using this product make me appear magically younger? Not a chance. I won't buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great feature

5 stars

The Dove Pro âge body wash has an amazing smell, it’s really refreshing and you get addictive to it, you have this kind of feeling that you just want to use the product again and again and leave your shower. Dove is one of my favorite brand, the body wash gives you a nice smell skin on your body, moisturize your skin perfectly well, I finish it with the same brand cream product nothing to say only that I have a great moment to take care of my body with Dove products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky feel

4 stars

I was grateful to receive this product to test as I like dove range and had not used this one before It was a big size bottle so would last making it value for money It left my skin feeling smooth and clean and did not dry my skin out like some can It was nice and thick and bubbled up great making it feel like I was getting a good all over wash I found the smell appealing can’t put into words a smell but it smelt clean and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely soap

5 stars

The soap smells really nice and feels really smooth on your body. My skin feels a lot smoother as well. It would be good if it were available in a refill type system in the shop to reduce plastic waste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice body wash

3 stars

This was a very nice product to use. The texture was creamy and a little went a long way. My skin did feel hydrated after using it and not dried out at all. The fragrance of the product was also subtle and not overwhelming as some shower gels can be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bodywash

5 stars

Used this for a couple of weeks now and I'm very impressed. It foams up nicely and has a clean smell. No floral or fruity smell just a fresh and clean smell wish stays on the skin. It's also very moisturising and improved my dry skin. You only need a little bit so this bottle will last ages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Softer skin

5 stars

I brought this 2 weeks ago to see if it would help my skin feel softer and smooth as i am getting older with age. The smell is amazing aswell. Just after one wash my skin feels so much better than before [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gives you spa feeling

5 stars

When I tried this body wash, it felt like a luxurious expensive wash, it smelt gorgeous, and truly left my skin feeling soft and nourishing, like I had just been to the spa, great product will be buying this item in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle on my Microbiome!

4 stars

I love Dove body washes and was interested to try this one aimed at oldies, like me! It has a subtle, sophisticated fragrance - maybe not my favourite Dove fragrance, but very nice nonetheless. In the bath or shower, the body puff is my “weapon of choice” and I only needed a small squirt of the Pro Age body wash to create plenty of gently cleansing creamy foam for my whole body, so the large bottle should last ages! Apparently the formula is sulfate-free and gentle on my skin’s microbiome, which can only be a good thing. I was also pleased to see that it is labelled as cruelty-free, though it didn’t have the familiar “leaping bunny”, so I don’t know what the difference is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

