Dove Pro Age Body Wash 450ml

Smells fabulous 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd September 2019 I really like this I'm really fussy with bath products but this lathers up great smells fabulous will definitely be adding this to my shopping list in future didn't leave my skin dry after a shower like alot do [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's ok 3 stars Review from unilever.com 21st September 2019 I can't rave about this product. Did it wash my body? Yes. That's about it. It doesn't smell very nice and it had no moisturising properties at all. My skin felt drier after using it. Did using this product make me appear magically younger? Not a chance. I won't buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great feature 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th September 2019 The Dove Pro âge body wash has an amazing smell, it’s really refreshing and you get addictive to it, you have this kind of feeling that you just want to use the product again and again and leave your shower. Dove is one of my favorite brand, the body wash gives you a nice smell skin on your body, moisturize your skin perfectly well, I finish it with the same brand cream product nothing to say only that I have a great moment to take care of my body with Dove products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky feel 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th September 2019 I was grateful to receive this product to test as I like dove range and had not used this one before It was a big size bottle so would last making it value for money It left my skin feeling smooth and clean and did not dry my skin out like some can It was nice and thick and bubbled up great making it feel like I was getting a good all over wash I found the smell appealing can’t put into words a smell but it smelt clean and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely soap 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th September 2019 The soap smells really nice and feels really smooth on your body. My skin feels a lot smoother as well. It would be good if it were available in a refill type system in the shop to reduce plastic waste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice body wash 3 stars Review from unilever.com 13th September 2019 This was a very nice product to use. The texture was creamy and a little went a long way. My skin did feel hydrated after using it and not dried out at all. The fragrance of the product was also subtle and not overwhelming as some shower gels can be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bodywash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th September 2019 Used this for a couple of weeks now and I'm very impressed. It foams up nicely and has a clean smell. No floral or fruity smell just a fresh and clean smell wish stays on the skin. It's also very moisturising and improved my dry skin. You only need a little bit so this bottle will last ages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Softer skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th September 2019 I brought this 2 weeks ago to see if it would help my skin feel softer and smooth as i am getting older with age. The smell is amazing aswell. Just after one wash my skin feels so much better than before [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gives you spa feeling 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th September 2019 When I tried this body wash, it felt like a luxurious expensive wash, it smelt gorgeous, and truly left my skin feeling soft and nourishing, like I had just been to the spa, great product will be buying this item in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]