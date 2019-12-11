Capri Sun No Added Sugar Orange 8 X 200Ml

Product Description
- Fruit Juice Drink with Sweeteners
- A sweet option when you want to say ‘no' to sugar. Capri-Sun Orange is pure sunshine in a pouch.
- We know that more of you are increasingly committed to cutting down on sugar so we created the No Added Sugar range especially for you and your little ones.
- All our No Added Sugar drinks are made from real fruit juice, plus water, and are free from preservatives, colours and artificial flavours. The addition of sucralose keeps all flavours in the range tasting great, without the addition of sugar.
- Capri Sun. Taste the Fun.
- Low Calorie
- Low Sugar
- Fruit Juice Drink
- Over 10% Real Fruit Juice from concentrate
- No preservatives
- Free from artificial colours & flavours
- Contains Sucralose
- Contains naturally occurring sugars
- Serve cold for maximum refreshment
- Want something even cooler? Try freezing it to make a Capri Sun ice pop
- Store in a cool and dry place
- 200ml
- Card - widely recycled
- Pouch - yet to be recycled
- No added sugar - contains naturally occuring sugars
- Fruit juice drink with sweeteners
- No preservatives or colours
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is allergen free
- This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
- Pack size: 1600ml
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 12% (Orange 7%, Lemon, Lime), Natural Flavouring, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K, Steviol Glycosides), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest before: see top or bottom of pouch.
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
Return to
- Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
- GB 0800 3890050 (UK mainland only)
- IRL 1800 98 98 97
- www.capri-sun.co.uk
- www.capri-sun.ie
Net Contents
8 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 200ml (%1)
|Energy
|19kJ
|38kJ
|-
|5kcal
|10kcal (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|1.6g (1%)
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|1.6g (2%)
|Fat, saturates, protein, salt - negligible amount
|-
|-
|1) Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
