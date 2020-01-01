Ritz Baked Bites Olive Oil & Grana Padano Biscuit 100G

Really nice biscuits, on their own or with cheese.
Really nice biscuits, on their own or with cheese. Can't believe their two star rating.
No flavour, what so ever
Totally tasteless. I assumed it was just me, but no one in my family could taste anything from these. Texture is spot on, they are lovely little crackers, and would go great with a dip...if they had any flavour. We were sadly disappointed in these
Taste and texture of a really basic cream cracker.
I had to double check I had picked up the cheese flavour because I couldn't taste it at all.