Ritz Baked Bites Olive Oil & Grana Padano Biscuit 100G

2.5(3)Write a review
Ritz Baked Bites Olive Oil & Grana Padano Biscuit 100G
£ 1.50
£1.50/100g
Each 25 g serving contains
  • Energy483 kJ 115 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.2 g
    6%
  • Saturates0.9 g
    5%
  • Sugars0.3 g
    <1%
  • Salt0.44 g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1930 kJ

Product Description

  • Crackers with Extra Virgin Olive Oil (13 %) and Grana Padano Cheese.
  • Here at Ritz we like to keep things simple. Like our tasty little baked bites, containing quality ingredients such as extra virgin olive oil and Grana Padano cheese, giving every baked bite that satisfying and delicious taste you love.
  • Just grab a friend, tear open a bag and reach in together.
  • Because life's more fun when shared!
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Grated Grana Padano Cheese (contains Egg) 6 %, Yeast, Salt, Malted Flour (Barley, Wheat), Barley Malt Extract, Dried Parsley

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat

Number of uses

1 Pack = 4 x 25 g

Name and address

  Freepost MDLZ,
  Mondelez UK,
  Uxbridge,
  UB8 1DH,
  UK.
  Mondelez Ireland,

Return to

  Freepost MDLZ,
  Mondelez UK,
  Consumer Response,
  Uxbridge,
  UB8 1DH,
  UK.
  Freephone: 0800 783 7106
  Mondelez Ireland,
  Malahide Road,
  Coolock,
  Dublin 5.
  Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g25 g%* / 25 g
Energy 1930 kJ483 kJ
-460 kcal115 kcal6 %
Fat 17 g4.2 g6 %
of which Saturates 3.6 g0.9 g5 %
Carbohydrate 63 g16 g6 %
of which Sugars 1.4 g0.3 g< 1 %
Fibre 4.1 g1.0 g-
Protein 12 g3.0 g6 %
Salt 1.75 g0.44 g7 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Really nice biscuits, on their own or with cheese.

5 stars

Really nice biscuits, on their own or with cheese. Can't believe their two star rating.

No flavour, what so ever

1 stars

Totally tasteless. I assumed it was just me, but no one in my family could taste anything from these. Texture is spot on, they are lovely little crackers, and would go great with a dip...if they had any flavour. We were sadly disappointed in these

Taste and texture of a really basic cream cracker.

2 stars

Taste and texture of a really basic cream cracker. I had to double check I had picked up the cheese flavour because I couldn't taste it at all.

