Muller Bliss Mascarpone Cherry 4 X 110G
Product Description
- Italian inspired mascarpone style yogurt with cream and a layer of cherry compote x 4
- Müller
- Supporting Next Generation Farmers
- For more information about this initiative, see our website.
- Müller Bliss Mascarpone Style, Italian inspired yogurt is so creamy it's sheer bliss! Enjoy this indulgent, luxury yogurt that's super creamy as the perfect after dinner treat.
- Creamy Italian style
- Creamy yogurt with a real fruit layer
- Pack size: 440G
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Water, Whipping Cream (Milk) (11%), Cherries (10%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Emulsifier: E472b, Gelatine, Stabiliser: Pectins, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Calcium Citrate, Colour: Carmine
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK using British milk
Warnings
- May contain cherry stones.
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|498kJ (119kcal)
|Fat
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.0g
|of which sugars
|13.0g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.15g
Safety information
May contain cherry stones.
