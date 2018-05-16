Allinsons Additions Wild Garlic Blend 20G

Product Description
- Seasoning Blend with Wild Garlic Leaves
- Make this delightfully indulgent wild garlic tear & share bread at bakingmad.com/bread
- A delicious blend of ingredients to liven up the flavour of your freshly baked bread.
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 20G
Garlic, Sea Salt, Wild Garlic Leaves (22%)
Store in a cool dry place, out of direct sunlight.
- Makes 1 large loaf
- For hand baking - mix in with the rest of your dry ingredients at the start of hand baking. Knead, prove and bake as normal.
- For bread makers - add the sachet into your breadmaker with the rest of your dry ingredients and bake as normal.
- Use directly upon opening.
- Allinson's Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
- Customer Service:
- www.allinsonflour.co.uk
20g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|911kJ/216kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|Of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|37g
|Of which sugars
|2.7g
|Protein
|9.4g
|Salt
|32.0g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
