Airwick Essential Oils Mulled Wine Reed Diffuser 30Ml

Airwick Essential Oils Mulled Wine Reed Diffuser 30Ml
£ 7.00
£233.34/litre

Product Description

  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Air Wick Reed Diffuser uses natural rattan stems to delicately diffuse wonderful fragrances. Create a welcoming atmosphere in your home with its natural fragrance experience and elegant design.
  • Mulled Wine
  • A Holiday classic, bursting with aromas of warm wine and sweet berries blended with the rich spiciness of cinnamon and cloves. Perfect for creating a warm, welcoming ambience for those cold winter nights.
  • Lasts up to 4 weeks.
  • Infused with natural essential oils
  • Pack size: 30ml

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • Unscrew and remove cap
  • Use finger to push out sealing disc from the top of the cap.
  • Screw cap back onto bottle.
  • Insert rattan stems into bottle making sure to spread out stems. Stems will act like a wick to draw up the fragrance and release it slowly into the air.
  • Ensure product is placed on a stable surface to prevent accidental spillage. Do not place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. Wipe surface in case of spillage. Please retain instructions for future reference.

Warnings

  • READ SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Caution: Use only as directed. NOTICE: PRODUCT CONTAINS PARTS THAT MAY POSE A CHOKING HAZARD.
  • AIR WICK Reed Diffuser Mulled Wine Fragrance
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Contains Eugenol, alpha-methylcinnamaldehyde, methyl cinnamate and delta-1-(2,6,6-trimethyl-3-cyclohexen-1-yl)- 2-buten-1-one. May produce an allergic reaction.
  • People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • IE - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318
  • Air Wick Consumer Services:
  • For help and advice, contact us:
  • www.airwick.co.uk

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Disappointed!

1 stars

Dislike it - hardly can smell anything, I thought it was dry out after just one week. Never purchase this one again.

