Airwick Essential Oils Mulled Wine Reed Diffuser 30Ml

Disappointed!
Dislike it - hardly can smell anything, I thought it was dry out after just one week. Never purchase this one again.
30ml ℮
READ SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Caution: Use only as directed. NOTICE: PRODUCT CONTAINS PARTS THAT MAY POSE A CHOKING HAZARD. AIR WICK Reed Diffuser Mulled Wine Fragrance Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Contains Eugenol, alpha-methylcinnamaldehyde, methyl cinnamate and delta-1-(2,6,6-trimethyl-3-cyclohexen-1-yl)- 2-buten-1-one. May produce an allergic reaction. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019