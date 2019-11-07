By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
D'arenberg The Footbolt Shiraz 2017 75Cl

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

  • Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
  • 2008 The Footbolt McLaren Vale Shiraz
  • Joseph Rowe Osborn, the founder of d'Arenberg, first became involved in the wine industry when he joined the prospering Thomas Hardy and Sons in 1881, eventually becoming a partner and director. A colourful character and enthusiastic patron of the turf, he secured a well-bred chestnut colt named "Footbolt" whose winning streak of six races assisted Joseph in funding the purchase of d'Arenberg's first vineyards in 1912. The Oldest of the d'Arenberg blocks were planted in the 1880s with Shiraz, and still contribute to our wines to this day. As with all d'Arenberg premium reds, open fermenters (where the traditional foot treading in wader-clad feet takes place) and basket presses were used to ensure maximum development of colour and flavour. Our natural minimum processing practises (no fining or filtration) ensures maximum flavour, and may result in a harmless deposit in and adhering to the bottle. This wine will benefit from extended bottle ageing and decanting.
  • 14.5% Vol
  • Wine of Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Pack. Glass

Name and address

  • Viticulture, Vinification & Bottling by:
  • d'Arenberg Pty. Ltd.,
  • Osborn Road,
  • Mclaren Vale,
  • SA 5171.
  • Febvre and Company Limited,

  • Febvre and Company Limited,
  • Highfield House,
  • Burton Hall Road,
  • Sandyford Industrial Estate,
  • Sandyford,
  • Dublin 18,
  • Ireland.
  • Tel. + 353 1 216 1400
  • Fax. + 353 1 295 9036
  • Web: http://www.febvre.ie/home.html
  • Website: http://www.darenberg.com.au
  • Email: winery@darenberg.com.au

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Was delighted to find this wine in Tesco having vi

Was delighted to find this wine in Tesco having visited the vineyard in South Australia. Top notch wine!!! Please keep bringing it to the UK, love it

