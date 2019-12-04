Tesco Finest 6 Pork Cheddar & Onion Sausages 400G
- Energy1309kJ 316kcal16%
- Fat25.2g36%
- Saturates9.5g48%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1364kJ / 329kcal
Product Description
- Pork blended with Barber's farmhouse mature cheddar, onion and seasonings filled into natural pork casings.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Made with prime cuts of British pork, mature cheddar and onions. Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with nearly 200 years heritage in the making of premium quality sausage products. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
- Our sausages are made by a family-owned business with nearly 200 years heritage in the making of premium quality sausage products. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (74%), Barber's Farmhouse Mature Cheddar (7%) (Milk, Salt, Starter Culture), Water, Onion (5%), Rice Flour, Salt, Chive, Parsley, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Glyceryl Monostearate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract.
Filled into natural pork casing.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins.
For best results, grill. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Grill
Instructions: Medium 16-18 mins.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using British pork
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (96g**)
|Energy
|1364kJ / 329kcal
|1309kJ / 316kcal
|Fat
|26.3g
|25.2g
|Saturates
|9.9g
|9.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|3.9g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|18.6g
|17.9g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 400gg typically weighs 290g.
|-
|-
