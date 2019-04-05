Tesco Strawberry Trifles 405G (3X135g)
- Energy731kJ 174kcal9%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates4.1g21%
- Sugars23.5g26%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ / 129kcal
Product Description
- Layers of strawberries in a strawberry flavoured jelly, sponge, custard and stabilised cream.
- British Cream Made with real strawberries for a sweet and juicy flavour. Our chefs work together to create family favourite recipes using traditional layering as you would at home.
- British cream
- Made with real strawberries for a sweet and juicy flavour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 405g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Custard (25%) [Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)], Cream (Milk) (14%), Strawberry (13%), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Phosphate, Tara Gum), Dextrose, Strawberry Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents
3 x 135g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (135g)
|Energy
|542kJ / 129kcal
|731kJ / 174kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|20.0g
|27.0g
|Sugars
|17.4g
|23.5g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.8g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
