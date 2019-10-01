Tesco Chefs Trio 80G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 152kJ / 36kcal
- Tenderstem ® broccoli, carrot and mangetout peas.
- Pack size: 80g
INGREDIENTS LIST: Tenderstem ® Broccoli, Carrot, Mangetout.
Keep refrigerated.
Instructions: 50 seconds, 40 seconds (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Chilled: 800W/ 900W 50 secs/40 secs.
Do not remove from packaging. Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Cook on full power for 50 seconds (800W) / 40 seconds (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Caution: Take care when handling or opening the pack as hot steam may escape.
Instructions: Steam Chilled: 3- 4 Mins Remove from packaging. Place in a steamer or steam over boiling water for 3-4 minutes or until tender.
Produced in Kenya
Washed and ready to cook.
1 Servings
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
80g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|152kJ / 36kcal
|121kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|2.3g
|Protein
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|Pack contains 1 servings.
|As sold
