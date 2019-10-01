By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chefs Trio 80G

image 1 of Tesco Chefs Trio 80G
£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy121kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 152kJ / 36kcal

Product Description

  • Tenderstem ® broccoli, carrot and mangetout peas.
  • Sweet, crunchy Tenderstem® Broccoli, Carrot and Mangetout peas
  • Ready to Cook. Sweet, crunchy Tenderstem® Broccoli, Carrot and Mangetout
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST: Tenderstem ® Broccoli, Carrot, Mangetout.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 50 seconds, 40 seconds (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Microwave.
Chilled: 800W/ 900W 50 secs/40 secs.
Do not remove from packaging. Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Cook on full power for 50 seconds (800W) / 40 seconds (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Caution: Take care when handling or opening the pack as hot steam may escape.

Steam
Instructions: Steam Chilled: 3- 4 Mins Remove from packaging. Place in a steamer or steam over boiling water for 3-4 minutes or until tender.

Produce of

Produced in Kenya

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy152kJ / 36kcal121kJ / 29kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.3g3.4g
Sugars4.1g3.3g
Fibre2.9g2.3g
Protein2.6g2.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 1 servings.--
As sold--

