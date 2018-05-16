By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Deliciously Ella Five Bean Chilli 275G

Deliciously Ella Five Bean Chilli 275G
Product Description

  • Five Bean Chilli with black beans, kidney beans, black eyed beans, cannellini beans and borlotti beans.
  • Cook with us:
  • Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @deliciouslyella
  • Just add sides
  • Plant-based deliciousness
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (21%), Onion, Black Turtle Beans (14%), Water, Kidney Beans (10%), Black Eyed Beans (6%), Cannellini Beans (6%), Borlotti Beans (6%), Maple Syrup, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli, Cider Vinegar, Ground Smoked Paprika, Ground Cumin, Salt, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
All appliances vary, these cooking instructions are a guide only. Make sure your chilli is piping hot throughout before serving.
Our cardboard trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure that they aren't placed too close to any element or flame.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film, leave product in the tray. Place the meal on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 200°C (180°C fan, gas mark 6) and cook for 40-45 minutes. Stir midway through cooking.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion:
  • Serve with coconut rice, a squeeze of fresh lime, coriander & guacamole

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Return to

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com
  • www.deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 275g serving
Energy 556kJ1529kJ
-132kcal363kcal
Fat 1.8g5.0g
of which saturates0.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate 18.6g51.2g
of which sugars4.4g12.1g
Fibre 5.3g14.6g
Protein 7.7g21.2g
Salt 0.63g1.74g

