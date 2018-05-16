Deliciously Ella Five Bean Chilli 275G
New
Product Description
- Five Bean Chilli with black beans, kidney beans, black eyed beans, cannellini beans and borlotti beans.
- Cook with us:
- Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @deliciouslyella
- Just add sides
- Plant-based deliciousness
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 275g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (21%), Onion, Black Turtle Beans (14%), Water, Kidney Beans (10%), Black Eyed Beans (6%), Cannellini Beans (6%), Borlotti Beans (6%), Maple Syrup, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli, Cider Vinegar, Ground Smoked Paprika, Ground Cumin, Salt, Chilli Powder
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
All appliances vary, these cooking instructions are a guide only. Make sure your chilli is piping hot throughout before serving.
Our cardboard trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure that they aren't placed too close to any element or flame.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film, leave product in the tray. Place the meal on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 200°C (180°C fan, gas mark 6) and cook for 40-45 minutes. Stir midway through cooking.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Produce of
Made with love in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion:
- Serve with coconut rice, a squeeze of fresh lime, coriander & guacamole
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-26 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
Return to
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-26 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
- hello@deliciouslyella.com
- www.deliciouslyella.com
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 275g serving
|Energy
|556kJ
|1529kJ
|-
|132kcal
|363kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|5.0g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|18.6g
|51.2g
|of which sugars
|4.4g
|12.1g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|14.6g
|Protein
|7.7g
|21.2g
|Salt
|0.63g
|1.74g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019