Tesco Chocolate Sammy The Sloth Cake

Tesco Chocolate Sammy The Sloth Cake
£ 8.00
£8.00/each
52g of a cake
  • Energy1007kJ 241kcal
    12%
  • Fat13.7g
    20%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars19.0g
    21%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1929kJ / 462kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge cake filled and coated with chocolate flavour frosting, decorated with milk chocolate curls and sugar paste decorations.
  • HAND DECORATED Layered chocolate sponge filled with chocolate flavour frosting
  • Hand decorated
  • Layered chocolate sponge filled with chocolate flavour frosting
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate Curls (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Dried Egg White, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Titanium Dioxide, Curcumin, Riboflavin, Iron Oxide), Spirulina Extract, Thickener (Maize Starch).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on it's board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

Pack contains 14 servings

Recycling info

Base. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g52g of a cake
Energy1929kJ / 462kcal1007kJ / 241kcal
Fat26.3g13.7g
Saturates9.5g5.0g
Carbohydrate50.7g26.5g
Sugars36.4g19.0g
Fibre2.8g1.5g
Protein4.2g2.2g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

