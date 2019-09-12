By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Winter Fruit Salad 455G

Tesco Winter Fruit Salad 455G
£ 3.00
£6.60/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy279kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars13.6g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 244kJ / 58kcal

Product Description

  • Apple, pear, grapes and plum.
  • Crisp & Sweet
  • Sweet & crisp
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1/4 pack
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 455G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple, Pear, Grapes, Plum.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

455g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (114g)
Energy244kJ / 58kcal279kJ / 66kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate12.3g14.0g
Sugars11.9g13.6g
Fibre1.6g1.8g
Protein0.5g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

